South Dakota Farmers Union meets in Huron
Despite the blizzard, President Doug Sombke says there are enough delegates attending convention to set policy. Sombke tells Brownfield there are resolutions being considered including keeping the sales taxes that come from county fairs and strengthening eminent domain laws. “The laws right now don’t necessarily cover landowner rights the way...
Indiana Farm Bureau President discusses ’22 challenges, looks to ’23
The president of Indiana Farm Bureau is reflecting on 2022 and the challenges Hoosier farmers continue to face. Randy Kron says there are several factors impacting the ag economy this year. “In agriculture farmers are used to having challenges but 2022 seemed to have challenges on steroids,” he says. “Think...
Illinois Farm Bureau expanding CDL scholarship program amidst trucking shortages
The Illinois Farm Bureau has significantly increased funds earmarked for commercial drivers license scholarships in 2023 to $100,000. President Rich Guebert tells Brownfield their members have been widely impacted by trucking shortages. “Our local service company was having challenges having truck drivers to deliver products, to transport from the warehouse...
Nick Martin’s quest to bag a pheasant in Iowa’s 99 counties
A hunter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa says he’s doing his own version of the Grassley 99-county tour as he continues his quest to harvest a rooster pheasant in every county in the state. Nick Martin, also known as the Iowa Bird Chaser, tells Brownfield he began his 99-county pheasant...
2024 site named for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days
The location has been unveiled for Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days in 2024. The Chippewa County host committee announced Thursday the three-day farm show will be located at the Country and Rock Fest grounds and neighboring Close Farms near Cadott. The 360-acre venue has been hosting music festivals since 1987.
