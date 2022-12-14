Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO