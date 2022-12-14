Sneaker Studio FCTRY Lab Acquires $6 Million Fundraise; One of the Largest Investments in a Black Founder in 2022

LIMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading manufacturer of battery-based, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced it has signed a master agreement with Cologne-based charging project management specialist amperio GmbH for the expansion of fast-charging infrastructure in Germany. Slate Asset Management (“Slate“), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, will provide the financing for the agreement. amperio will initially be installing 101 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost systems, starting in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005842/en/ Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy (left) and Oliver P. Kaul, managing director, amperio (right), announce strategic partnership. amperio will install 101 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost systems starting in 2023. To mark the start of the collaboration, the two companies today installed and commissioned the first ChargePost charging system in Limburg an der Lahn. (Photo: Business Wire)

3 DAYS AGO