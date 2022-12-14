Sneaker Studio FCTRY Lab Acquires $6 Million Fundraise; One of the Largest Investments in a Black Founder in 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
TechCrunch
Former Myntra chief’s fashion startup Virgio valued at $161 million in new funding
Prosus Ventures, Alpha Wave and Accel co-led Virgio’s Series A funding, valuing the one-year-old startup at $161 million (post-money). (Virgio says it was founded this year, but hasn’t disclosed its seed funding round.) Virgio says consumers’ fashion preferences are changing rapidly and they are not satisfied with the...
thesource.com
Target Progresses on Investing $2 Billion in Black-owned Businesses
In April of 2021, Target made a commitment to spend $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by 2025. The general merchandise retailer vowed to expand the number of Black-owned brands available in Target stores as well as spend more with Black-owned suppliers. Target plan is exemplifying their purpose through an end goal that creates more equitable experiences for Black guests, obtains new resources for Black entrepreneurs, and harnesses the full impact, scale, and size of their economic resources.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu Creative, Melon, SmartBug Media & More
As the year inches towards its close, this week brings exciting new campaigns, partnerships, acquisitions and expansions. Avery Dennison was selected as the official embellishment partner of the Sacramento Kings. The company will be responsible for providing player names, numbers and jersey patches for the team as well as customization and personalization options for fans. The partnership aims to maximize fan engagement through digitally connected shirt embellishments.
Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thesource.com
Jordan Brand Debuts World of Flight Store in Milan, Italy
Jordan Brand has announced it will open its first World of Flight concept store in Milan, Italy. World of Flight is a look into Jordan’s retail future, which will celebrate the legacy and future of Basketball culture. Jordan World of Flight in Milan introduces a new apex retail concept...
ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership With Charging Project Management Specialist amperio - First Order of 101 ChargePost Systems Placed for 2023
LIMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading manufacturer of battery-based, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced it has signed a master agreement with Cologne-based charging project management specialist amperio GmbH for the expansion of fast-charging infrastructure in Germany. Slate Asset Management (“Slate“), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, will provide the financing for the agreement. amperio will initially be installing 101 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost systems, starting in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005842/en/ Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy (left) and Oliver P. Kaul, managing director, amperio (right), announce strategic partnership. amperio will install 101 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost systems starting in 2023. To mark the start of the collaboration, the two companies today installed and commissioned the first ChargePost charging system in Limburg an der Lahn. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
McAfee's New CMO Wants to Drive Emotional Connection With Consumers
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Looking to further its efforts in its pure-play consumer shift, McAfee has named Deirdre Findlay svp and chief marketing...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: SoFi Technologies, Charter Communications, Delta and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of the electric vehicle maker shed 2.58% following analyst calls for how the stock will perform in 2023. Goldman Sachs cut its price target while reiterating the stock as a buy. Morgan Stanley said it was a top auto pick for 2023.
Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/ Samsara + Werner Enterprises (Graphic: Business Wire)
MATRIX Announces Partnership Program for Global Travel-related Organizations: Partners Can Promote Real-life Travel Destinations and Services: While Monetizing Platform Visitors
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- MATRIX Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) of the MetaReal Group announces its partnership program for global travel companies and organizations. By promoting global travel destinations and services in the Metaverse, partners can promote sales of real-life travel products and generate revenue at the same time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005037/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Food Logistics Names DAT Freight & Analytics a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, honored DAT Freight & Analytics with its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award recognizes technology companies with products that are critical in creating safe, efficient and reliable food and beverage supply chains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006016/en/ DAT Freight & Analytics
Comments / 1