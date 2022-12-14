Read full article on original website
Hal Finney’s Twitter Active Again
The Twitter account of the late Hal Finney, one of the first Bitcoin users, was recently active to avoid the account from being suspended. Hal Finney was a computer scientist, which many believe to have been part of the creation of Bitcoin. That is because Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin send the first BTC transaction to Hal Finney’s address. Either way, Hal Finney passed away in August 2014.
Jim Cramer Says Binance Has No Legitimacy
The CNBC analyst just Tweeted his current viewpoint on the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world by trading volume. After the failure of FTX, Jim Cramer claimed that Binance “had no real legitimacy.”. Furthermore, Cramer assured his followers that he would put more of his trust in Draftkings...
Changpeng Zhao: Kevin O’Leary Is A Liar
On the CNBC pre-market news show Squawk Box, Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao referred to Canadian investor and businessman Kevin O’Leary as “a liar.”. In his testimony at a congressional hearing on the FTX affair on December 14, O’Leary said that Binance had forced FTX out of business in order to take over as the world’s monopoly. When Sam Bankman-Fried purchased FTX shares from Binance, O’Leary pointed out that part of the FTX funds was transferred to Binance.
