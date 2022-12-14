Read full article on original website
You're Running Out Of Time To Catch One Of Pokémon's Best
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" both offer players a wide variety of Pokémon to catch in the wild. However, one of them will soon be gone so it's best you hurry. If you've been playing "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" since the beginning, you might've noticed that the games have been featuring a raid event called "Charizard the Unrivaled." In this special 7-star raid, players have the opportunity at catching a special level 100 Charizard to add to their collection of Pokémon. Because it's a 7-star raid — the hardest raid level in the game — this is considered to be endgame content and should only be attempted with high-level Pokémon — which shouldn't be a problem with the right EXP hack.
Fortnite: How To Find The Cozy Lodge And Get Pizza
It's the Holiday Season and per tradition, "Fortnite" has opened up the Cozy Lounge to players looking to relax during this chaotic time of year. And as an added bonus, players can even enjoy some pizza. From December 13 until January 3, "Fortnite" will host its annual "Winterfest" event. During...
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
Pokémon Confirms What We All Suspected About Ash's Goodbye
The "Pokémon" anime has been around for a quarter of a century, but it feels like just yesterday that Ash Ketchum set out from Pallet Town in his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer of all time. Ash made his debut before the turn of the millennium, and the eternally ten-year-old trainer has spent the last 25 years becoming a better trainer throughout countless series, continents, and party compositions — always with Pikachu at his side. Finally, in November this year, he reached that goal — but after Ash became the World Champion, fans wondered what could be left for him, what his future might look like, and whether he would continue to be in the series at all.
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - What We Know So Far
There were a lot of big announcements of games both expected and unexpected at the 2022 Game Awards, but the star of the show was FromSoftware. Not only did "Elden Ring" prove to be one of the best FromSoftware games by winning four awards, including Game of the Year, but the developer also revealed a return to a long-dormant franchise by announcing "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon."
How To Play Forspoken Right Now
"Forspoken," the upcoming RPG from Square Enix, has plenty of gamers excited for the heart-pounding action and impressive world shown in trailers and gameplay. The game centers around Frey, a woman from New York City that gets transported to the world of Athia, where magical and terrifying creatures exist. Whether you get the eDigital Deluxe Edition or the plain jane version of the game, the game's release date is January 24, 2023. However, there's a way that some players are accessing the game earlier.
The XCOM-Style Metroid Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
When it comes to Nintendo franchises that go all the way back to the early days of the NES, few are as notable as the "Metroid" series. Charting the adventures of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran, the moody science-fiction series has managed to remain a relevant part of Nintendo's stable for decades.
How To Find And Use Bottle Caps In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" changed the game in some ways. The overworld and raids have made it easier than ever to find the Pokémon a player wants, and tailoring Pokémon to meet specific team needs is also pretty easy to do. While there are overpowered Pokémon and strongest/weakest Pokémon, many of the creatures can be used competitively regardless of the meta. In part, items help players craft these "perfect" Pokémon.
The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening Has An Interesting Connection To Twin Peaks
The relatively recently remastered "Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" stands out among early "Zelda" titles for being the most... out there. It has a uniquely whimsical, dream-like setting, and there are even references to other Nintendo games everywhere, particularly "Mario. In a lot of ways, it's the most surreal "Zelda" game ever released. The fact that the game takes place inside the dream of an enigmatic being called The Wind Fish makes many of these new mechanics and references — like the chain chomp dog — feel less out-of-place, and in the end, players got a "Legend of Zelda" game like no other.
How To Get Iron Hands In Pokémon Violet
There have been some absolutely bizarre Pokémon introduced over the years, whether it's the alien-looking Ultra Beasts from Gen 7, the mixed-up fossil creatures from Gen 8, or even the man-made clone Mewtwo all the way back in Gen 1. However, few of the series' collectible creatures thus far are stranger than the Paradox Pokémon in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet." Creatures from both the ancient past and distant future of the Pokémon world, each of these elusive species appear to be related to certain 'Mons from the modern day, such as the Gallade-resembling Iron Valiant.
Why Elden Ring Could Dominate The Gaming World Again In 2023
"Elden Ring" quickly became one of FromSoftware's most successful titles after launching in February 2022, and over its nearly year-long lifetime it's proven to have staying power. After months of being one of the highest rated game on Metacritic and setting new sales records for FromSoftware, "Elden Ring" was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards — but winning the award doesn't mean development will stop. "Elden Ring" is a rare example of a game that delivered on the hype.
High On Life Has No Problem Crossing This Invisible Line
The video game industry is no stranger to controversy. From characters deemed offensive or inappropriate to features that drew the ire of fans and critics, conflict is quite common. There are also those games and developers that seek to push the limits and redefine what is acceptable in the medium. In the '90s, the "Mortal Kombat" franchise tested the boundaries of violence and gore in games. More recently, games have been introducing more nudity and sexual elements with mixed results. One unspoken rule that is seemingly never crossed in mainstream games, however, is that children are off limits when it comes to violence.
God Of War Ragnarok: How To Defeat The Ormr At Dragon Beach
Fans hoping for answers to some of the biggest unanswered questions after "God of War: Ragnarok" may be disappointed to learn that the game has no DLC plans. Sad as that may be, beating "God of War: Ragnarok" could take players well over 40 hours — especially if players are doing their best to hunt down each one of the game's many collectibles, such as the barking lizards known as Ormr.
The Forspoken Demo Has Left Gamers Divided
Last week, fans got the great news that "Forspoken" was available to play through a demo on the PlayStation Store. After the game's multiple delays, the demo was proof that Square Enix might finally launch the game on the planned Jan. 24, 2023 release date. However, the decision to release a demo may have backfired, because it seems to actually be convincing fans not to buy the game.
Warzone 2.0 Fans Want Their Money Back After Controversial Skin Gets Nerfed
One of the most controversial skins in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" has received a nerf, and fans who bought the skin are not too pleased. Earlier this month, "Warzone 2.0" added a paid skin to the game. The skin — inspired by professional "Call of Duty" team LA Thieves — was all-black except for a bright "LA" logo on the chest. While the cosmetic is undoubtedly sleek and has a low-profile design, many players complained the skin is akin to pay-to-win because it practically made those wearing it invisible in dark areas of the map.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
The Most Powerful Marvel Snap Cards So Far
Within the pages of Marvel comics, a countless number of incredibly powerful characters have been introduced. That power, in some cases, reaches infinite, cosmic proportions. The new hit mobile game "Marvel Snap" has no qualms about featuring these powerful characters. The card battler/collector features short, three-minute matches between two different...
