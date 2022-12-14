Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Gate.io experiences slowdown in deposits and withdrawals due to node maintenance
Users of the crypto exchange Gate.io are facing slow deposits and withdrawals on transactions due to a node maintenance from a third-party cloud provider, according to a Dec. 18 announcement. Gate.io said that transactions are still being processed and claimed that user funds are safe. The company stated:. "At this...
CoinTelegraph
FTX wants permission to sell FTX Japan and FTX Europe as well as LedgerX
Lawyers representing FTX are seeking permission from a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell off the firm's Japanese and European branches, derivatives exchange LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed. The lawyers note in their Dec. 15 filing that each of these businesses has been under pressure from regulators, which “merit[s] an expeditious...
CoinTelegraph
Industry execs confident in DeFi adoption despite security flaws: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Industry experts are confident in DeFi and believe the sector would continue to see adoption despite its security flaws, primarily due to the...
CoinTelegraph
US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CoinTelegraph
Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product
Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph
New House Financial Services Committee chair wants to delay crypto tax changes
The incoming United States House Financial Services Committee chair, Patrick McHenry, wants the Treasury to delay implementing a section of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that deals with digital assets and tax collection. McHenry sent a letter on Dec. 14 to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with questions and...
CoinTelegraph
CryptoQuant verifies Binance's reserves, reports no ‘FTX-like’ behavior
Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has released a report analyzing the recently released proof-of-reserves audit of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Centralized exchanges have been cast into the spotlight over the past month following the collapse of FTX, none more so than Binance, which has been scrambling to reassure customers and investors that it has sufficient reserves and is fully backed.
CoinTelegraph
Amber Group raises $300M to recover from FTX contagion
Amber has completed a new $300 million Series C funding round, led by blockchain-focused venture capital company Fenbushi Capital US, the firm announced on Twitter on Dec. 15. The new funding round comes as Amber has decided to pause its previous Series B funding and proceed with Series C instead due to FTX collapse.
CoinTelegraph
5 key takeaways from Huobi 2022 crypto industry report
Over the last year the crypto, and greater Web3 industry has seen a rollercoaster of loss, growth and innovation — and the data shows. In the latest industry report from cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, “Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends,” trends and stats were pulled from the industry on everything from nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to centralized exchange (CEX) usage and regulations.
CoinTelegraph
Why is Ethereum (ETH) price down today?
Ether (ETH) price is down on Dec. 16 and the pre-FOMC rally to $1,350 was obliterated after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issued hawkish statements following a 0.50% hike in interest rates. The Ether sell-off follows a market-wide decline that has sent Ethereum network fees plummeting by 39.90% in the...
CoinTelegraph
No more proof-of-reserve checks? Auditors quietly drop crypto projects from portfolios
As the FTX collapse highlighted the need for more transparency from centralized crypto exchanges, working with auditors has been the move by top crypto trading platforms to assure users that their assets are fine. However, two of the most prominent auditors have suddenly dropped their crypto auditing services, leaving exchanges hanging at a very crucial time.
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate faces class-action lawsuit over FTX and Alameda dealings
A class-action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane was filed at the California Southern District Court concerning accounts held by embattled crypto companies FTX and Alameda Research. The suit aims to hold Silvergate accountable for its alleged roles in placing FTX user deposits into...
CoinTelegraph
Central Banks to set standards on banks’ crypto exposure: BIS
A global standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets has been endorsed by the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The standard, which sets a limit of 2% on crypto reserves among banks, must be implemented on Jan. 1, 2025, according to an official announcement on Dec. 16.
CoinTelegraph
Kadena CEO Stuart Popejoy on blockchain design: Proof-of-work is a feature, not a flaw
When taking its blockchain public, “there was an adjustment period where we had to learn to love crypto,” Kadena founder and CEO Stuart Popejoy said. The admission sounded more like a technical adjustment than a surge of emotion on his lips, but he added, “The people who participate in your ecosystem really are your network and that is obviously not a very enterprise-y thing, that’s very grassroots.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance proof-of-reserves removed from the auditor's site
Crypto exchange Binance has seen its proof-of-reserve audits removed from auditor Mazars’ website. Mazars’ official website shows they fully discontinued Mazars Veritas, a section dedicated to cryptocurrency exchange audits. The tool was developed by Mazars in order to bring “trust and transparency to the digital asset sector,” using the Silver Sixpence Merkle Tree Generating tool to complement proof-of-reserve reports.
CoinTelegraph
Only for foreign trade: Bank of Russia stands against free crypto investment
Russia’s central bank is ready to consider allowing cryptocurrency use within the country, but only as part of a legal experiment, said governor Elvira Nabiullina. “It’s possible to consider transactions through an authorized organization in the country as part of an experimental legal regime, but that would require a relevant law,” Nabiullina stated during a Bank of Russia press conference on Dec. 16.
CoinTelegraph
Raydium is attacked, loses $2M
Solana-based decentralized finance protocol Raydium has suffered an exploit, according to a statement from the developer. An initial investigation by the team revealed that the attacker took over the exchange’s owner account. The team said that “authority” over the automated market maker and farm programs has been paused “for now.”
