(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 66-year-old Stephen McQuinn of Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 approximately three miles east of Rock Port at around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway, crossed the center line, and traveled off the southside of the roadway into a ditch and struck an embankment. The Patrol says the vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in the middle of Highway 136.

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO