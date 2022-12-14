Read full article on original website
Griswold Representative Tom Moore Weighs on Governor’s School Choice Bill
(Griswold) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds points to school choice as one of her top priorities once the 2023 Iowa Legislative session starts in January. District 18 Republican Representative Tom Moore voices his opinion on the bil. Representative Moore says one thing about his proposed bill is the effect it will...
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
Hopkins water plant to go back into service
Water Plant Operator Chris Bird announced at the December 5 Hopkins City Council meeting the water tower repair work has been completed by Maguire Iron, Sioux City, IA. He operated the water plant to get up to code before allowing the water through the city’s lines. Bird said DNR...
Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts
LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over whether to approve the consolidation, which would involve […] The post Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Amelia (Amy) Cooper, 81, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Animal Alliance Rescue/ Shelter - Villisca Fire and Rescue - Villisca United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery.
KMAland Bowling (12/16): Clarinda, St. Albert pick up sweeps
(KMAland) -- The Clarinda and St. Albert bowling teams picked up sweeps in KMAland action on Friday. Top score: Ally Johnson, Clarinda: 207-210 (417) Runner-up: Lizzy Baucom, Red Oak: 152-188 (340) Other Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 339, Dakota Wise 305, Maddie Smith 300, Kemper Beckel 285, Ryplee Sunderman 235. Other...
County planners receive public praise for barriers to wind farms
SYRACUSE - Opponents to the Panama Wind Project proposed by NextEra Energy encouraged county planners Thursday as they reshape zoning regulations to constructively ban giant wind turbines. Each of the speakers at a 45-minute public hearing thanked the planning commission for its work since the Otoe County Board ordered a...
Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse
A Taylor County nursing home is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Lenox Care Center in Taylor County a total of $909,600. That fine stems from state inspectors’ recent findings that a resident of […] The post Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
December '21 derecho tested MidAmerican power crews
(Des Moines) -- Power outages following severe storms are always a challenge for utility crews. But one year ago, a large portion of KMAland was still without power following a major weather event. Not the winter storms residents are used to, but what one MidAmerican Energy official calls "a highly unusual storm"--the December 15th derecho. Roughly 100,000 MidAmerican customers throughout most of western and north central Iowa lost electricity for hours or days because of the ferocious storm. MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News high winds--coupled with tornadoes in some areas--shocked the region's electrical system.
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/17): Shenandoah, Creston, JCC win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday. Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket. Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin...
Tarkio man injured in Atchison County wreck
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 66-year-old Stephen McQuinn of Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 approximately three miles east of Rock Port at around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway, crossed the center line, and traveled off the southside of the roadway into a ditch and struck an embankment. The Patrol says the vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in the middle of Highway 136.
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/15): Treynor, Mount Ayr, Bedford, CD stay unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Mount Ayr, Bedford and Central Decatur stayed unbeaten, Lamoni was a winner, Maryville took an MEC victory, Elmwood-Murdock edged Syracuse & more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE. Mount Ayr 69 Wayne 31. Jaixen Frost had 24 points and Braydon Pierson put in...
Bradley Sparks, 55 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 12-19-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Seuntjens drops 21 in Denison-Schleswig's win over Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys continued their winning ways Friday night with a 64-52 win over Clarinda to remain unbeaten in the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings. The win was another step in the right direction for Coach Derek Fink's bunch. "We've talked about being the aggressor and getting our game...
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
Arlean Szynskie, 83 of Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Monday - December 19, 2022. Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family greeting Friends. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Fund Established. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed,...
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
1 arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(KMAland) -- One person was arrested on Montgomery County warrants in Shelby County on Saturday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, Anton Jason Ahlhelm was arrested at the Shelby County Jail on Montgomery County warrants for theft 5th degree and possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine. Anton was...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin L. Ward, of Urbandale, today on a Montgomery County warrant for Violation of Probation on an original charge of Control of a Firearm by a Felon. Deputies also arrested Justin L. Marsden, of Council Bluffs, on an active Montgomery County...
