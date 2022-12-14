Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth Posts Plowing Update On Social Media Amid Complaints From Residents
DULUTH, Minn. – Snow removal continued for the city of Duluth Friday, four days after the two-part storm hit. There have been complaints about missed streets, delayed plowing and high snowbanks. A spokesperson for the city told FOX 21 Friday that no one was available for an on-camera interview...
Winter Outage Tips Offered As Thousands In Duluth Area Lost Power For Extended Time In Blizzard
Before the December blizzard rolled into the area, we were warned the long-duration storm had the potential to cause a lot of problems. This was due to how much moisture was involved with this storm, which would cause a lot of heavy, sticky snow to fall. Once strong winds were...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation
You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard
What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
MnDOT Reminds Duluth Area Residents It’s Illegal To Push Or Pile Snow Onto Roads
The blizzard Northland residents were warned about last week has arrived and it's brought everything that was promised and more. This long-duration storm has already brought wet, heavy heart attack snow, strong winds, thundersnow, impressive snowfall totals and even falling sheets of ice. Once round one was over, many Northland...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
northernnewsnow.com
CEC makes a three-goal comeback to force the tie game on home ice
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite the blizzard-like conditions all week around the Northland, The Cloquet Area Recreation Center was still open and buzzing for High School Girl’s hockey on Friday night. The CEC Lumberjacks scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take the 3-2 lead...
northernnewsnow.com
High School Boys’ Hoops: Cloquet defeats Hibbing 74-40
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Lumberjacks hosted the Bluejackets. After going on a 12-0 run to start the game, Cloquet finished with a 74-40 win over Hibbing. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0