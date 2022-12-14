ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow

More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
SUPERIOR, WI
KROC News

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues

Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation

You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard

What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event

Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

CEC makes a three-goal comeback to force the tie game on home ice

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite the blizzard-like conditions all week around the Northland, The Cloquet Area Recreation Center was still open and buzzing for High School Girl’s hockey on Friday night. The CEC Lumberjacks scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take the 3-2 lead...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

High School Boys’ Hoops: Cloquet defeats Hibbing 74-40

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Lumberjacks hosted the Bluejackets. After going on a 12-0 run to start the game, Cloquet finished with a 74-40 win over Hibbing. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
CLOQUET, MN
B105

B105

