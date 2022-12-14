Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mtpr.org
Butte drug trafficking case leads to the conviction of 18 Montana residents
A years-long, undercover investigation dismantled a Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. The investigation led to the conviction of 18 Montana residents. “These cases represent one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in southwest Montana’s history.”. U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich,...
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
NBCMontana
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
Major meth, fentanyl drug ring busted in Butte
Officials call it one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes that brought more than 2,000 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte.
montanarightnow.com
ATF Offers Reward in Butte Burglary
Release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Butte, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, a federal firearms licensee.
Fairfield Sun Times
Investigation dismantles Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel
BUTTE — A multi-agency undercover investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and brought massive quantities of methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin to Butte for redistribution has resulted in the federal convictions of 22 persons, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced today.
montanarightnow.com
Progress detailed on East Helena smelter site
Within the next five years, development of the former ASARCO East Helena smelter site could bring as many as 350 residential units, five or more light industrial buildings and more parks and open space. Within 20 years, development could add 500 residential units, 100,000 square feet of commercial space –...
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
Montana Jewish Project holding Hanukkah celebration Sunday
Hanukkah begins this Sunday, Dec. 18, at sundown. This year’s observance in Helena is extra special following the Montana Jewish Project acquisition of the historic Temple Emanu-El building.
thenugget.net
Holiday Baskets for Helena High families!
This year, Helena High is resuming its annual tradition of supplying the families of HHS students who are facing food insecurity over the winter break. This tradition began over twenty years ago by a former HHS counselor who started it as a mission to help families in need over the holiday season. It is a co-project between the counseling department and student council.
406mtsports.com
'They were just tougher': Helena Capital knocks off defending state champion Billings Skyview
Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back. Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
