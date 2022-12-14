ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte drug trafficking case leads to the conviction of 18 Montana residents

A years-long, undercover investigation dismantled a Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. The investigation led to the conviction of 18 Montana residents. “These cases represent one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in southwest Montana’s history.”. U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich,...
Investigation dismantles Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel

BUTTE — A multi-agency undercover investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and brought massive quantities of methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin to Butte for redistribution has resulted in the federal convictions of 22 persons, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced today.
Progress detailed on East Helena smelter site

Within the next five years, development of the former ASARCO East Helena smelter site could bring as many as 350 residential units, five or more light industrial buildings and more parks and open space. Within 20 years, development could add 500 residential units, 100,000 square feet of commercial space –...
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
Holiday Baskets for Helena High families!

This year, Helena High is resuming its annual tradition of supplying the families of HHS students who are facing food insecurity over the winter break. This tradition began over twenty years ago by a former HHS counselor who started it as a mission to help families in need over the holiday season. It is a co-project between the counseling department and student council.
'They were just tougher': Helena Capital knocks off defending state champion Billings Skyview

Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back. Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
