fox29.com
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
fox29.com
Philadelphia officials announce arrival of 8th and 9th busload of asylum seekers from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia announced the arrival of an eighth and ninth bus of asylum seekers in the city this week. According to city officials, 20 people arrived Monday, December 12, on a bus from Texas to 30th Street Station. Of those 20, 14 were taken to the welcoming facility on East Luzerne Street.
fox29.com
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Coastal system lifts north as strong wind blows in overnight into Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley spent Thursday being impacted by a coastal storm, pounding elevated areas with snow as other areas deal with rain, but the system is moving to the north and east and the wind is blowing in. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the Delaware Valley will see...
fox29.com
3rd annual Andy Chan Block Party fundraiser also to help families of Pa. State Troopers Mack and Sisca
Third annual Andy Chan block party fundraiser also to help families of Pa. State troopers Mack and Sisca. The third annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party was held, benefiting the highway patrol officer who was critically injured in a crash in 2019. The event also benefits the families of two Pennsylvania state troopers killed in a crash on I-95.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Sun and wind combine for a chilly Saturday to kick off a wintry weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The sun is back Saturday, but so is that blustery windy to make for another chilly weekend across the Delaware Valley. Sunny skies are here to stay all day, but you may still want to keep all holiday activities inside for today. Temperatures aren't expected to reach more than 41 degrees, with wind chill bringing the feel-like down even further.
fox29.com
Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
fox29.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
fox29.com
Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
