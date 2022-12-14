ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Bounty: Garmantuous

IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to resurrect Lezduit, fight through the last of the G3 army, and beat the Garmantuous boss fight. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
Avatar in 5 Minutes

If you don’t remember what happened in the first Avatar film, watch IGN’s video that explains the timeline in five minutes.<br/><br/>
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic

The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
The Best Reviewed Games of 2022

2022 had the potential to be the biggest year for new video games since 2017. Unfortunately, a number of big delays (Breath of the Wild 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield among them) took some of the wind out of this year's sails. Yet even with those setbacks, there were still a ton of games that recieved a 9 or higher from IGN. As we move into 2023, we’re looking back at this year’s standout releases. From FromSoft’s instant-classic Elden Ring in January to Sony’s stellar God of War Ragnarok in November.
Special Weapons Guide

This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Special Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Special weapons consist of crossbows, sniper rifles, and machine guns....
IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022

Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!

Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
Part 06: Protect Your Honor

This mission begins innocuously enough, but it won't remain so for long. Soaking in the sun on the beach during a prolonged vacation from his SOLDIER-related duties, Zack is soon joined by Cissnei, the female member of the Turks we met earlier. They'll discuss some things, and then Tseng shows up on the scene. At this time, G Divers will come out of the water. However, armed with only a beach umbrella and your bathing suit, it seems like the odds are stacked against you.
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads

After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
Sidearm Weapons Guide

This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Sidearm Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Sidearm weapons consist of pistols, sawed off shotguns, sidearm submachine...
Part 09: See You Soon

At the Shinra Manor Basement Facility, "talk" to the scientist to get the Dresser Key. You can also check the floor to find some of the scientist's notes and read them. Go into the library and grab 10000 Gil from the chest. Exit back out to the Underground Cave, and head up to the Manor. Zack will automatically go back to get Cloud each time you try to leave.
Part 04: An Angel's Dream

Zack's epic fall from the previous chapter concludes here, when he lands in a destroyed church. The nearby girl is Aerith (Aeris from Final Fantasy VII), and she is quite protective of her flowerbed naturally growing there. The reason for this is simple -- flowers are a rare commodity in an industrialized city such as Midgar, and Zack concurs, telling Aerith that she can make a load of money selling them to the citizenry. When you gain control, open the chest in the back left corner for a couple of Ethers.
Avatar: The Way of Water Has Opened to $134 Million Domestically and $435 Million Globally

Avatar: The Way of Water has opened to an impressive $134 million domestic weekend box office victory alongside bringing in $435 million globally. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water secured the third-biggest global opening weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it now sits behind only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' $442 million and Spider-Man: No Way Home's $600 million.
How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast

The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
Avatar: The Way of Water - How the Villain Sets Up The Sequels | Avatar Canon Fodder

Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide

Zelkov is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, Zelkov protects his princess from the shadows using trickey and deceit to land blows quickly using poison daggers.

