Ohio State

lineups.com

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Start Betting With $1,250 Free!

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio page on LINEUPS.com! It features a full guide on how to sign up for the mobile betting app as well as information on different promotions with the platform. With Ohio sports betting coming in just a few weeks, it’s a great time to look at the current...
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus: how to claim the $200 sign up offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the King of Sportsbooks begins its reign in the Buckeye State, pre-registered BetMGM Ohio bettors will have 200 reasons to...
insidethehall.com

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: $200 Bonus To Sign Up Before Jan. 1

We’re nearly two weeks from Ohio’s online sports betting debut, which means the clock is officially ticking on our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer (get it by clicking this link). New customers throughout the Buckeye State can secure a $200 pre-launch bonus through our DraftKings Ohio promo code...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The Center Square

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Evening weather forecast 12-17-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V4Uagb. Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older …. Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Yvls2e. Clintonville bike...
iheart.com

Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis

State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
