lineups.com
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Start Betting With $1,250 Free!
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio page on LINEUPS.com! It features a full guide on how to sign up for the mobile betting app as well as information on different promotions with the platform. With Ohio sports betting coming in just a few weeks, it’s a great time to look at the current...
BetMGM Ohio bonus: how to claim the $200 sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the King of Sportsbooks begins its reign in the Buckeye State, pre-registered BetMGM Ohio bettors will have 200 reasons to...
insidethehall.com
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: $200 Bonus To Sign Up Before Jan. 1
We’re nearly two weeks from Ohio’s online sports betting debut, which means the clock is officially ticking on our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer (get it by clicking this link). New customers throughout the Buckeye State can secure a $200 pre-launch bonus through our DraftKings Ohio promo code...
Are free bets really free? Online sportsbooks ramp up offers ahead of sports betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Online sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops to win fans’ business when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 — but are their offers too good to be true? It’s difficult to scroll through social media without seeing an ad for a major online sportsbook. Often, those ads […]
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Ohio’s ‘Frackgate’ controversy predicted backlash to drilling under state parks
Ohio law has said an agency “may” lease land for oil and gas drilling. House Bill 507, which passed the Senate and House, would change that to say the agency “shall” lease the land “in good faith.”
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
WKBN Big 22 Class of 2022 announced
After weeks of voting, and months of football, the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2022 is announced
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in Ohio
Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.
Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
The $6 billion dollar story from Ohio’s lame duck lawmakers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill at the tail end of its marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. We’re talking about what passed last-minute in lame duck on Today in Ohio. Listen...
This spot in Ohio among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers: study
Did your city make the list?
NBC4 Columbus
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Evening weather forecast 12-17-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V4Uagb. Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older …. Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Yvls2e. Clintonville bike...
iheart.com
Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis
State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
