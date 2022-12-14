ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun open for the Holidays

K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun will be open and serving delicious southern and cajun cuisines this holiday season. Open Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. They will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. They will also be having a New Years’...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Sandia Labs to conduct controlled explosives test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs will conduct a controlled test of explosives during the day on Friday. Sandia Labs says they will test 300 pounds of explosives on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lab officials say black smoke, dust...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State

A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Albuquerque to San Diego

Are you in the mood for a scenic road trip that takes you through stunning national parks and forests? Look no further than a road trip from Albuquerque to San Diego. You will get to see some bucket list-worthy natural wonders and glitzy urban. The 990-mile road trip from Albuquerque...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KOAT 7

Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

How safe are New Mexico schools?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incidents involving guns at schools are on the rise nationwide and in New Mexico, with the latest Wednesday at West Mesa High School. Albuquerque Public Schools reported a gun fired off inside a student's backpack during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools police morning reports, there have been several incidents involving guns on APS school grounds within the 2022 school year, which has sparked concern for many.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Rumor Brewing Company embraces new identity in scenic East Mountains

Those who read last year’s Look Back/Look Ahead story will remember that 2021 was a big year of change for Rumor Brewing Company in Cedar Crest, down to a full name change from the previous moniker of Ale Republic. They also doubled their brewing capacity, going from a 3.5-barrel brewhouse to a 7-barrel. This year, I sat down with Patrick Johnson, owner, and Robert Garcia, brewer, to find out how things are progressing, and what they are looking forward to in 2023.
CEDAR CREST, NM
rrobserver.com

Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’

When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?

Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
LOS ALAMOS, NM

