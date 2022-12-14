With Christmas now less than 2 weeks away, white chocolate peppermint fudge is a delicious no bake dessert that is ideal for your holiday party or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day family gatherings. According to Wikipedia, fudge originated in the United States during the late 19th century. The recipes were printed in many periodicals and advertisements during the 1880's. The popularity of fudge was partly due to the decreasing cost of white sugar and the ability to make it at home without special equipment. Its inexpensive, unrefined qualities made it popular among people looking for a candy alternative that fell between expensive, fancy candies and cheaper sweets. Today, there are many variations of fudge ingredients and toppings which makes it dessert that anyone can truly enjoy.

