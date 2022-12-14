Read full article on original website
White chocolate peppermint fudge, a delicious holiday no bake treat
With Christmas now less than 2 weeks away, white chocolate peppermint fudge is a delicious no bake dessert that is ideal for your holiday party or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day family gatherings. According to Wikipedia, fudge originated in the United States during the late 19th century. The recipes were printed in many periodicals and advertisements during the 1880's. The popularity of fudge was partly due to the decreasing cost of white sugar and the ability to make it at home without special equipment. Its inexpensive, unrefined qualities made it popular among people looking for a candy alternative that fell between expensive, fancy candies and cheaper sweets. Today, there are many variations of fudge ingredients and toppings which makes it dessert that anyone can truly enjoy.
Epicurious
Sloppy Joes
If you grew up in the US, this recipe for classic sloppy joes might give you flashbacks to your childhood, when you may have been subjected to a canned version of the tomatoey loose-meat sandwich filling. But never fear: Here, we’ve swapped out the canned stuff for a tangy, sweet, and savory homemade sloppy joe sauce.
From sugar cookies to black and whites: the top Christmas cookies in the U.S.
We all love sweet treats during the holidays — most notably cookies. They are perfect: small, handheld and good for traveling (even if it’s from the kitchen to the couch). Christmas cookies fill every sugary need and want we could possibly have. Related: Apple pie or pumpkin...
The Daily South
Apricot Thumbprints
If there’s one cookie in every cookie tin or at every holiday cookie exchange, it’s a thumbprint cookie. Easy to customize and a breeze to decorate, the combination of jam, nuts, and a shortbread-like cookie base can’t be beat. While this recipe uses apricot preserves, feel free...
The Daily South
Pecan Kisses
Holiday baking is where pecans really shine. Starting with Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving, through to Christmas where they dazzle in all sorts of showstopping cakes and of course, cookies. With only four ingredients in these Pecan Kisses, the nut’s buttery, sweet flavor is on center stage. Which is why in a cookie like this, it’s important to use fresh pecans—the ones hanging around the pantry from last year are probably well past stale.
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
therecipecritic.com
Bunuelos Recipe
If you’ve never tried buñuelos before, meet your new obsession. They are a disc-shaped fritter commonly found in Spain, Mexico and Colombia! Their texture is similar to a scone but with a light, crispy shell. They’ve been around since the second century B.C. so you know they’ve got to be good, passed down from generation to generation. Buñuelos are a popular street food around Christmastime. With this recipe you can join in on the fun and enjoy some in the comfort of your kitchen. No vacation needed!
Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta
So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
A restaurant classic made easy as can be. This is not the first time I’ve told you how much I love enchiladas. No, I’ve told you here and here and here. I’ll probably tell you again a number of times, too. But these Chicken Enchiladas are especially easy to love. They have classic flavor, take only a few ingredients to whip up, and are easy enough for any given weeknight. Give them a try and they’ll surely be a new go-to.
eatdrinkandsavemoney.com
Mistletoe Kiss Prosecco Cocktail Recipe from The Hampton Social
Holiday cocktails are so much fun, right? I’m not usually a big cocktail fan, but come December, I’m all about the Christmas themed drink recipes. If you’re looking for a fruity and festive prosecco cocktail, then you’ve got to try out this Mistletoe Kiss recipe from The Hampton Social.
macaronikid.com
Slow Cooker Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup Comforts, Soothes
It's the time of year when everyone seems like they're fighting a sniffly nose. That means it's time for some chicken noodle soup! Did you know it's not just an old wives' tale that chicken noodle soup can help you get over an illness?. In fact, the nutrients from chicken...
The Daily South
Divinity Candy
Divinity candies are soft sugary clouds that are fluffy like a marshmallow, but not as chewy. Similar to nougat, this old-school candy is made from whipped egg whites, sugar, and corn syrup. Some variations add chopped fruit or nuts, but this divinity recipe tops the confection with a pecan halve for a bit of nutty crunch.
The Daily South
Butterfingers
Not to be confused with the candy bar, these slender and crisp butter cookies are studded with chopped pecans and coated in powdered sugar, for a sweet and nutty addition to the holiday cookie tin. The low-effort cookies require only a handful of ingredients, mostly baking staples you likely have on hand, and the mixer does all of the hard work. Friends and family, especially the little ones, can join in on the fun and help shape the cookie dough into their signature log shapes.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CREAM CHEESE CHOCOLATE FUDGE
Cream Cheese Chocolate Fudge made with only 5 ingredients, no cooking required! Easy fudge recipe made with unsweetened chocolate, cream cheese and powdered sugar. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require a lot of boiling and stirring and a candy thermometer, but recipes like this one are so much easier and they taste just as delicious!
Allrecipes.com
Prime Rib Gravy
The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
