CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
maritime-executive.com
The Fuel Grade for Next-Gen Nuclear Propulsion is Only Made in Russia
With emissions targets looming, shipping is looking at the full scope of non-fossil alternatives for propulsion, and even revisiting the Cold War-era vision of nuclear-powered merchant ships. There are plenty of well-explored challenges, but there is one issue that has been little discussed: the kind of fuel that most new reactor designs need is only sold by the Russian government.
maritime-executive.com
Poland Takes Delivery of Two LNG Ships From South Korea
Poland has taken the delivery of two South Korean gas carriers ordered by the country's state-owned PKN Orlen energy group in a bid to import LNG, primarily from the United States, Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek announced on Wednesday. The first ship was named after the late Professor Lech Kaczynski, President...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
maritime-executive.com
Study: Oil Slicks Cover an Ocean Area Twice the Size of Turkey
More than 90% of oil slicks are caused by shipping and human activity on land. Fixing the problem should start with shipping. Images of seabirds covered in crude oil might bring home the impact of spills on ocean ecosystems, but oil in the oceans doesn’t always come from newsworthy incidents. Regular discharges from land and from ships at sea make up a far bigger proportion – and deserve more attention.
streetwisereports.com
Drill Results Support Heap Leach, Oxide Gold Operation
Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) announced the results of three types of drilling done at its Goldstrike gold project in Utah, having completed its 2022 field season there, reported PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson in a Dec. 6 research note. "Results from PQ core and reverse circulation holes support potential...
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
americanmilitarynews.com
1,000 boats rush to mine gold along Ayeyawady River: Local sources
Authorities could not have prevent around a thousand boats from mining gold illegally along the Ayeyawady River in Kachin State for nearly two years, according to local sources. Since political changes in Myanmar in 2021, the areas along the river from the Maykha and Malikha rivers to the confluence of...
rigzone.com
Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan revealed the massive find during a cabinet meeting. "We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," he said.
Canadian firm blames Panama for closure of copper mine
PANAMA CITY (AP) — A Canadian company claimed Friday the government of Panama has cut off talks with it, resulting in the closure of a huge copper mine. Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said in a statement that it had been negotiating with the government of Panama, which wants vastly increased royalty payments of $375 million per year from the company.
maritime-executive.com
Hanwha Signs Agreement to Assume Control of Daewoo Shipbuilding
The rescue plan for South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is moving forward with the signing of the agreement for Hanwha Group, one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates, to acquire management control of the shipbuilder. Completion of the agreement came after nearly 20 years of control by the state-owned Korea Development Bank and several failed previous attempts to privatize the shipbuilder.
maritime-executive.com
Sea-Intelligence Forecasts Atlantic Spot Rates Are About to Collapse
Sport freight rates have been on the decline for many of the world’s shipping routes through much of the second half of 2022. As volumes declined, especially on the trans-Pacific routes, carriers reported that rates were dropping. On the Atlantic routes where demand remained stronger, carriers were able to maintain higher rates.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
maritime-executive.com
New Zealand Explores Offshore Renewable Energy Development
The government of New Zealand is seeking public feedback on proposals for the development of offshore renewable energy capacity in the country. The proposals were developed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and are based on preliminary discussions with offshore wind developers and communities from regions that would host the offshore wind farms.
Tree Hugger
US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential
In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
electrek.co
The US’ largest solar panel maker will make millions of panels for National Grid Renewables
First Solar, the largest solar panel maker in the US, announced today that it will supply clean energy company National Grid Renewables with 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels – and that’s a very big deal. Minneapolis-based National Grid Renewables is part of the Ventures division of National...
Solar energy company wants to bolt panels directly into the ground
Erthos claims it could reduce solar array costs by 20 percent. ErthosErthos hopes to do away with traditional solar panel farm designs by taking things minimal.
maritime-executive.com
EU Funding for CO2 Export Hub and Liquefaction Plant at Antwerp
Efforts are continuing to build the infrastructure required for the transport and export of CO2 as part of the broader schemes for the capture, storage, or re-use of carbon emissions. The EU Commission announced it will grant Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium, and Port of Antwerp-Bruges €144.6 million (approximately $150 million) under the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF-E) funding program to support efforts to build a CO2 export infrastructure.
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
