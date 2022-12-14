Read full article on original website
Miket
3d ago
People don't understand capitalism unless they had owned a business. You just can't make any profits going forward. You have to work by yourself or have family members help out the business or go bankrupt. Worst when fast food workers start making $22 by 2024
Miket
3d ago
America is going to be in depression when minimum wage goes to $22 very soon. Skilled workers will demand $75 per hour
murphy
3d ago
I’m gonna quit tipping. There’s no need to tip them if they’re gonna keep raising their wages and raising prices.
Related
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 5)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 5. AB-1426California Advanced Services Fund: Broadband Adoption Account. AB-1432LGBTQ+ Pride Month. AB-1445Planning and zoning: regional housing need allocation: climate change impacts. AB-1467Student safety: sexual assault and domestic violence procedures and protocols: sexual assault and domestic violence counselors. AB-1491Adult education: consortia: carryover of allocated...
orangeandbluepress.com
Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check: Find Out if Your State Still Owes You
Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check: Find Out if Your State Still Owes You. South Carolina is shipping reimbursements by the end of the year, and California won’t be ready until January 2023. As residents in each state deal with ongoing inflation, many are still issuing tax refunds and stimulus checks. Massachusetts just started paying off $3 billion in excess tax revenue in November.
PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase of $50 for monthly bill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With colder temperatures this season, comes higher heating bills. PG&E says most customers can expect to see an average increase of around $50 a month — putting part of the blame on a short supply of natural gas. One California organization says PG&E could be doing more to lower your monthly […]
New fast food worker law that allows up to $22 minimum wage receiving pushback
STATEWIDE – Save Local Restaurants, a coalition of California small business owners, employees, consumers and community-based organizations, is pushing back against the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act. The new state law set to take effect, Jan. 1 2023, will allow a council to set a minimum wage up to $22 for fast food workers.
goldrushcam.com
California’s Minimum Wage to Increase to $15.50 Per Hour on January 1, 2023
December 15, 2022 - Oakland - California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on January 1, 2023. Some cities and counties in California have a local minimum wage that is higher than the state rate. State law requires that most California workers be paid...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
southarkansassun.com
$1,050 Stimulus Payments Starts To Role Out in California
The residents of California have received up to $1,050 worth of stimulus payments during the month of October. Payments were received via direct deposit or debit card, says FL1 News. The stimulus payment, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, has been distributed to California residents starting October 7....
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
Some Californians eligible for more COVID-related unemployment benefits under new guidelines
COVID-19-related unemployment benefits ended 15 months ago but thousands of Californians may still be eligible to get the money retroactively.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s minimum wage is rising next month because of inflation. Here’s what it will be
This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size.
proclaimerscv.com
Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California
In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
Here are the most frequently asked Middle Class Tax Refund questions
How do you activate your Middle Class Tax Refund debit card? How do will you receive? What if you accidentally threw it away? 7 On Your Side has the answers!
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they The post California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID appeared first on KESQ.
Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target
Photo of Target storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons) As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.
CA workers will no longer receive mandatory COVID pay after a recent vote
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past two years, California has tried to slow the spread of COVID by asking sick workers to stay home and guaranteeing their pay but this is about to change. After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency order will expire in February 2023 and the California […]
CNBC
California cuts payments to homeowners for solar panels feeding energy back to the grid
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday passed a proposal that will reduce compensation provided to households for the surplus electricity their rooftop solar panels contribute to the electric grid. Today's unanimous vote by the five-member commission was monitored across the country, since California is widely viewed as a leader...
orangeandbluepress.com
Californias CalFresh is coming in December – Find out Here where to get the SNAP EBT Discount
California’s CalFresh a version of SNAP, is coming in December to assist low-income Families that meet state and federal qualifying requirements and guidelines. CalFresh is for people with low income who meet federal income eligibility rules and want to ask for assistance with their budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table. Moreover, Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards.
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here are 5 new California laws that will change how your local government works
This January, the face of local government in California will change in many ways. In 2022, state lawmakers passed a series of measures, some intended to empower and protect local officials who feel unsafe in the volatile political climate. Here’s a rundown:. Meeting disruptors can be ejected. Disruptions at...
