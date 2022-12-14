Read full article on original website
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
$5 million purchase of land with Lake Michigan frontage completes Dune Harbor Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – More than 160 acres of future park property that includes 1,460 feet of Lake Michigan frontage are officially in public hands. Muskegon County closed on the former Nugent Sand property on Dec. 13, finalizing the acquisition of property for its Dune Harbor Park. The parcel...
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
JBS USA contributes $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo capital campaign
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As part of their JBS Hometown Strong program, JBS USA gifted $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo's "Their Future Is In Your Hands" capital campaign, the company announced Thursday. The campaign, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to raise $9...
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
New Ordinances Proposed by Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Receive Pushback from Activists and Community Members
At its meeting on December 6, the Grand Rapids City Commission received and filed a communication from Joshua Lunger, the Vice President of Governmental Affairs at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. In this communication, the City Commission was urged to consider the adoption of two new ordinances that would "protect the health, safety, and well-being" of Grand Rapidians by making it illegal for people to:
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
Crane removal will cause 4-day road closure in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eleanor Street will be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street for the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County justice facility, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The stretch of Elanor Street will be closed from Tuesday, Dec....
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Power outages impacting thousands across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A combination of rain, ice, and wind is having a big impact in West Michigan. Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning. There are currently 323 outages across the state impacting nearly 19,000 customers. “Typically when you see wind gusts began to hit 50...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
