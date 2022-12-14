ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Heroic Yorktown, NY School Employees Amazingly Save Man’s Life

Thankfully everyone was in the right time and place for this incredible story. You never know when something frightening is going to happen, but thankfully there are people in this world who don't hesitate, step right in and help the best they can. A scary incident recently happened at one Hudson Valley school, but the staff were able to help and miraculously save a man's life.
YORKTOWN, NY
Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say

Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer

A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life. A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.
RED HOOK, NY
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley

Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley is Very Close to ‘Grinchiest’ City in the USA

Don't be fooled by the Christmas spirit here, we're pretty close to a place that is tremendously lacking it. A lot of people think New York is one of the best places for Christmas and they make it a point to come visit during the holiday season. The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that look like they belong in a Hallmark movie and it's just a short train ride away from the New York City where everything happens. However, it might not be as much of a "Christmasy" as you think.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What Was This Forgotten Poughkeepsie Business?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've driven by this plaza so many times and I can't figure out what used to be here. It's tragic but there are closed businesses everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region. They're almost unavoidable. There's a good chance you drive by several closed or abandoned buildings each day. If you live or work in the Poughkeepsie area maybe you can help me identify this abandoned business.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room

Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room. The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. The new...
KINGSTON, NY
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call

A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
GOSHEN, NY
I Can’t Believe People Drive Like This on Route 9….

Seriously, it's not worth almost hurting people. I don't know what it is lately, but it seems like people have been driving extra terrible. Since this week has started I've seen multiple people almost hit each other, two drivers yelling at each other over something and I've even had to use my horn multiple times to avoid getting hit. Ugh, I was driving around the other day and just couldn't believe the crazy behavior I was seeing.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
