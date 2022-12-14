Read full article on original website
Heroic Yorktown, NY School Employees Amazingly Save Man’s Life
Thankfully everyone was in the right time and place for this incredible story. You never know when something frightening is going to happen, but thankfully there are people in this world who don't hesitate, step right in and help the best they can. A scary incident recently happened at one Hudson Valley school, but the staff were able to help and miraculously save a man's life.
BOLO Leads To Lower Hudson Valley Arrest of Wanted NJ Man
New York State Troopers were involved in a pursuit earlier this week that resulted in the arrest of a wanted New Jersey man in connection with an armed robbery. Wanted New Jersey Man Arrested in Hudson Valley, New York. A press release from the New York State Troopers 'Troop T...
Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say
Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer
A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life. A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.
Police Arrest Alleged Crack Cocaine Dealer in Dutchess County
Crack is wack. A local drug task force has announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man, after an ongoing investigation. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700. Drug Arrests in New York Per Year.
Additional Charges Stem From ‘Superseding Indictment’ in Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting
While the Hudson Valley continues to process the tragedy that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, the District Attorney's Office in Dutchess County shared new information about the indictment of the charged, Roy A. Johnson. Courtyard By Marriott Homicide: Roy Johnson, Arraigned in Dutchess...
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
Hudson Valley is Very Close to ‘Grinchiest’ City in the USA
Don't be fooled by the Christmas spirit here, we're pretty close to a place that is tremendously lacking it. A lot of people think New York is one of the best places for Christmas and they make it a point to come visit during the holiday season. The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that look like they belong in a Hallmark movie and it's just a short train ride away from the New York City where everything happens. However, it might not be as much of a "Christmasy" as you think.
Why Are Celebrities Flocking to this One Ulster County Lowes?
In Los Angeles, paparazzi love hanging out on Rodeo Drive to catch a glimpse of a Hollywood A-lister. In Ulster County, all they need to do is camp out at the local home improvement store. Celebrities in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley been a celebrity...
Arlington Fire District Recieves Grant from Actor Denis Leary’s Foundation
A Hudson Valley fire department has received a huge grant from a big celeb. The Arlington Fire District announced that they were awarded a grant recently from the Leary Firefighter Foundation. The grant of $13,500 is for FAST equipment, which will not only be used in Arlington but when they "respond mutual aid to our neighbors as their FAST Team."
Highly Anticipated Adams Orange County, NY Location One Step Closer To Opening
One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location. Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public. Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell. "In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams...
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
What Was This Forgotten Poughkeepsie Business?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've driven by this plaza so many times and I can't figure out what used to be here. It's tragic but there are closed businesses everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region. They're almost unavoidable. There's a good chance you drive by several closed or abandoned buildings each day. If you live or work in the Poughkeepsie area maybe you can help me identify this abandoned business.
Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room
Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room. The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. The new...
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call
A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
DON’T Do This After Getting a COVID-19 Booster Shot
The holiday season is the time to get together with loved ones! With many people are going to be traveling for the holidays, folks are looking to get boosted for the flu and for COVID-19. Last night I went to the CVS across from Adams Fairacre Farms in Poughkeepsie to...
I Can’t Believe People Drive Like This on Route 9….
Seriously, it's not worth almost hurting people. I don't know what it is lately, but it seems like people have been driving extra terrible. Since this week has started I've seen multiple people almost hit each other, two drivers yelling at each other over something and I've even had to use my horn multiple times to avoid getting hit. Ugh, I was driving around the other day and just couldn't believe the crazy behavior I was seeing.
