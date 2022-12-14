ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

State health officials sound the alarm on RSV surge in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday on RSV cases rising in the state as families across Oklahoma continue to deal with the virus. “We wanted to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma's health care spending is increasing

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's spending on health insurance benefits increased to $809 million in 2021, up by $160 million since 2014, according to a report. The report presented to the Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Thursday revealed cost containment strategies currently in use do not line up with health care's top cost drivers: hospital visits and prescription drugs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

OU opens its nursing school to all eligible applicants

Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in the number of nurses per capita. In an effort to relieve the nursing shortage in Oklahoma, the state’s flagship university is accepting all eligible applicants for it’s College of Nursing next year. OU’s nursing program generally accepts about 20 percent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Flu hospitalizations spiking in Oklahoma, health officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show that flu hospitalizations are spiking. State health officials say Oklahoma saw 341 people in hospitals for the flu between Dec. 4-10, which is higher than the statewide average of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 324. Health leaders have recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic

OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
EDMOND, OK
KXII.com

Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Human Services are encouraging SNAP recipients to change their pin. According to a press release, OHS has been notified of an increase of card skimming activity nationwide affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, customers and others who use card-reading machines (Point-of-Sale devices) at grocery stores and other retail outlets.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Yes, Oklahoma has an official state meal

Oklahoma is one of only two states in the country that have an official state meal (Louisiana is the second). You’re going to need a lot of pans, hungry guests and a big table to serve it. The official state meal was chosen in 1988 to reflect the state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

Featuring Western Oklahoma’s finest real estate investments

Shopping online during the holidays can simplify giftgiving but also leaves you vulnerable to potential fraud. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, thousands of people become victims of holiday scams, robbing them of their personal information, money and holiday spirit. While you know that online scams happen, you may...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy