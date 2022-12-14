Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in Wisconsin
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about...
WSAW
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Police Department take students on a shopping spree
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Today was a little bit different for third grade students in the Rhinelander School District. They spent the morning with the cities Police Department for the Shop With A Cop program. This has been an annual tradition for about about decade. Before the fun kicked off, the kids ate breakfast at Burger King with the local police officers and then went out shopping. Sergeant Kurt Helke says the program is been a great way to connect with kids in the community.
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Semi rollover reported on Hwy. 29
The driver of a semi tractor trailer reported minor injuries when his vehicle overturned Wednesday on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of the highway at mile marker 186, near County Hwy. Y. The left lane is closed and expected to reopen in about two hours.
WJFW-TV
Howard Medical Center welcomes new Aspirus MedEvac Helicopter
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - The Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff hosted a meet and greet with the Aspirus MedEvac today. To tour their new Airbus H135 helicopter. People around the community met and talked with the MedEvac crews and had the opportunity to ask questions about emergency air and ground support they offer to the area. Director Jason Keffeler from the MedEvac team says that people don't usually get to see a helicopter this close.
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
WSAW
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing after public records show he did not invest nearly $2 million his clients had entrusted to him. State records show it happened to at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan. Tony Liddle has been...
WJFW-TV
Vilas County Salvation Army provides assistance to families with their Toy Program
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Vilas Country Salvation Army is making sure that families have presents under their Christmas tree this season. "We service children from new born all the way through 18," said Kathy Holtorp. "As long as they are in school we consider them a child so we want to make sure that we don’t forget anybody," said Kathy. The Toy Program has all sorts of options to choose from like a Princess Jasmine doll to LEGOS and even Batman. Kathy Holtorp believes there’s something for every child. “Our donors are the best donors around, they come through to us every year with awesome gifts for kids we have a wide variety of really nice things that parents have to choose from," said Holtorp.
Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022
Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Young Adults Catholic group shares holiday greetings with the homebound
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Christmas and the New Year ahead are a joyous time for many, but also a time where some members of the community are alone. A group in Rhinelander is aiming to bring smiles to the faces of 150 homebound people in the area. The Northwoods Young...
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
WLUC
TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options. “With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are...
WJFW-TV
Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition 12-16-22
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) - The heavy snow didn't stop great teams going head-to-head tonight. Many girls and boys teams faced off with the same team to secure a win. Including Mosinee girls getting a win over Rhinelander 59-50, and Mosinee boys coming out on top over Rhinelander 67-53 for a boys and girls sweep.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
