EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Vilas Country Salvation Army is making sure that families have presents under their Christmas tree this season. "We service children from new born all the way through 18," said Kathy Holtorp. "As long as they are in school we consider them a child so we want to make sure that we don’t forget anybody," said Kathy. The Toy Program has all sorts of options to choose from like a Princess Jasmine doll to LEGOS and even Batman. Kathy Holtorp believes there’s something for every child. “Our donors are the best donors around, they come through to us every year with awesome gifts for kids we have a wide variety of really nice things that parents have to choose from," said Holtorp.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO