Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
All the Ways James Cameron References James Cameron in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron movies are a staple for fans of the director. You have your favorite and you sort of rally behind that. So it isn't that surprising that in Avatar: The Way of Water, there are callbacks to Cameron's previous work. Avatar: The Way of Water is, like its predecessor, visually stunning. You're transported to a completely different world and, in Pandora's case, you don't even mind the parts of the movie that are lacking. You're so completely overwhelmed by the beauty of the Na'vi and their home that you sort of fade away into it.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed
As James Cameron prepared his sequels to his mega-success Avatar, one of the more intriguing aspects of the production was that Stephen Lang, who played the first film’s villain, Colonel Miles Quaritch, would be returning for Avatar: The Way of Water and the rest of the franchise. This was particularly notable since Colonel Quaritch seemingly died, shot through the chest with an arrow by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Cameron has said of Quaritch that “His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.” You know, like from dead to alive and so forth.
'Dash and Lily' Is the Perfect Holiday Watch If You’re Celebrating Alone
The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, right? If you listen to every holiday song ever, that's at least what we're told. If you're near family and friends, that's easily true. Holiday parties are endless; bars bring out their special holiday mugs and new recipes full of peppermint schnapps. The cities bustle with more activity than usual as shoppers find just the right gifts for their loved ones. But not everyone is near friends and family for the holidays, and being alone somehow feels more lonely than any other time of year.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Debuts with $134 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water came in lower than anticipated in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet. With solid reviews, zero competition and Cameron’s track record, all signs point to a strong performance over the holiday season.
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Made It Too Obvious That (SPOILER) Would (SPOILER)
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. One of the most distinguishable aspects about the marketing campaign for Avatar: The Way of Water was that James Cameron was not teasing a major revelation, plot twist, or character death. While fans of the first Avatar certainly had questions about the fates of some of the first film’s characters and were curious how Pandora had evolved in the time that had passed, marketing for Avatar: The Way of Water was selling the "experience" more than anything; similar to the box office sensation of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Avatar: The Way of Water was a film that you simply had to see on the big screen in order to experience the full majesty of the visual achievements. It’s a good thing that the film’s marketing hook didn’t rest on the death of a major character, because it’s more than a little obvious which of the new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water wouldn’t be returning for Avatar 3.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
'Avatar' and 9 of the Biggest December Box Office Hits of All Time
With Avatar: The Way of Water just on the horizon, many have been wondering how much money this long-awaited spectacle needs to make at the box office to break even. After all, it’s no secret that the original Avatar film was a massive success, and the monumental numbers of the inaugural film in this reportedly (soon-to-be) lengthy franchise indeed put some pressure on an end-of-year release to make it big.
Eowyn Walked So 'Rings of Power’s Galadriel Could Run
Two decades before an armored Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) slashed her way through enemy hordes in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Eowyn (Miranda Otto) made her silver screen debut in director Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Two Towers. Already a fan favorite of women who were raised on J.R.R. Tolkien's work, Eowyn in the cinematic flesh was electrifying even before her "I am no man" denouement in The Return of the King. Her passionate, desperate fight for identity struck a chord with this particular 13-year-old girl's soul so deeply that Eowyn has remained one of my fictional inspirations for twenty years and counting. This year Rings of Power introduced a Galadriel with shared traits both stylistic and thematic: swords and armor and rage, a fierce devotion to family, and a life spent chafing under the trivializing judgment of her people. Now that I'm a 33-year-old woman, Rings's Galadriel accorded me a new fictional hero in a familiar world — because with a Fellowship composed of nine men, Eowyn was my generation's closest link to feeling included in Tolkien's adventure. This time, in 2022, Galadriel is the undeniable protagonist.
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
10 Best Action Movies of the 21st Century, According to IMDb
Sometimes you just need to pop on an action movie and turn your brain off as the hero defeats an army of goons. Whether it is for revenge, to rescue a loved one, or to save the world, the action genre has never run out of excuses to throw its protagonists into an onslaught of henchmen. Usually relying on their martial arts ability or guns that never seem to run out of ammo, the hero always eases into a final showdown with the big bad.
M. Night Shyamalan on the Climatic Twists and Turns of 'Knock at the Cabin'
Director M. Night Shyamalan will return to the big screen next year with his apocalyptic psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin. The feature is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The filmmaker has a reputation for making original films with contemporary supernatural plots and twisted endings and the upcoming movie is the second in his career to get an R rating. In a new interview with Total Film, Shyamalan gave an exclusive new look at the movie as well as discussed handling climactic twists and turns of the movie.
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Although Mike White planted the seeds for Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) to die in the second season of The White Lotus, it still felt shocking and sad. She could have been the character we follow across beautiful resorts as the wealthy come to grips with themselves, discovering new ways to cope and deliver hilarious lines. Instead, White delivers a sobering reality, as he often does, leaving the series with one last recurring character: Greg (Jon Gries).
