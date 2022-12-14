Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Cox Receives Service Award
Mike Cox receives the annual Winona Lake Service Award from Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox joined the Fire Department in 1966 and has been awarded the Service Award for the third time.
Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears
Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
Ray V. Reffitt
Ray V. Reffitt, 84, of Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Risner, Ky., on May 8, 1938, the son of the late Jimmy and Lishie Ousley Reffitt. Ray graduated from High School in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
Community Gives Generously To FOP’s ‘Christmas With A Cop’
Ryan Moore, Warsaw Police Department officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 president, has had people donate at the Christmas with a Cop program before, but Thursday night an anonymous man handed over $800. The FOP was at Meijer in Warsaw from about 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for...
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, went home to be with the Lord at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne, at the age of 76. She was born on Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam Stutsman...
Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
Tri Kappa Donations To Nurses’ Caring Closets
The Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa enjoyed their Christmas luncheon meeting at the Blue Apron, Warsaw Area Career Center restaurant, followed by a tour of the Center. The donation of the month was to the Nurses’ Caring Closets for Warsaw Community Schools. Pictured receiving some of the donations are member and school nurse Tracy Akers (L) and member Erin Williams (R). The pillars of Tri Kappa are charity, culture and education.
Stanley A. Cook
Stanley A. Cook, 83, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paddock Springs. He was born in Flint, Mich., on April 21, 1939, to Henry and Ethel Green Cook. On June 13, 1959, he married Eilene. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Stan. Friends...
Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, of Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, passed away unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C Paxton....
County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan
Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council of Governments community development...
FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Public Occurrences 12.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:59 a.m. Saturday - Susan R. Heckaman, 61, of 3069 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Bond: $500. • 2:15 a.m. Sunday - Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19,...
Shane Christopher Evans
NORTH WEBSTER – Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Community Support Helps International Residents Through Cultural Transitions
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the fifth in her five-part series.
5 Warsaw Officers Given Oath Of Office
Warsaw Police Department is just a few officers away from having a maximum complement. During the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, five new officers were given their oath of office by city attorney Scott Reust. They included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
Mary Hurley
NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Pamela Ann Chaplin
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, of Warsaw, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor Warsaw. Pamela was born April 26, 1950, in Rochester, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Menzie Thrasher. She was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Pamela was a lifetime residence of...
North Webster Man Killed Near Goshen In Accident
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of the Goshen city limits. Pronounced deceased at the scene was Shane Evans, 51, North Webster. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on...
Zimmer Biomet Employees Give Back To YMCA Kids Club
Twenty large boxes of snacks, balls, LEGOs and more were delivered Friday by Zimmer Biomet employees to the Kosciusko YMCA Kids Club as a way to give back this holiday season. This is the third year Zimmer Biomet has done its Give Back event. Zimmer Biomet managers, supervisors and team members split into teams to gather supplies and other donations to help in YMCA Kids Club’s needs. Each team was given a list of supplies.
Warsaw FFA Competes In Indiana FFA District 2 Welding CDE Competition
The Warsaw FFA chapter recently competed in the District 2 Welding Career Development Event (CDE) that took place on Dec. 12 at Warsaw Area Career Center- Welding and Precision Machining Center in Warsaw. The Advanced team placed fourth in the FFA District 2 competition. Individual placings of Alyssa “Ace” Krichbaum,...
