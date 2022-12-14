Ray V. Reffitt, 84, of Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Risner, Ky., on May 8, 1938, the son of the late Jimmy and Lishie Ousley Reffitt. Ray graduated from High School in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.

