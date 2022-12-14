ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center

NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Community Gives Generously To FOP’s ‘Christmas With A Cop’

Ryan Moore, Warsaw Police Department officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 president, has had people donate at the Christmas with a Cop program before, but Thursday night an anonymous man handed over $800. The FOP was at Meijer in Warsaw from about 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tri Kappa Donations To Nurses’ Caring Closets

The Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa enjoyed their Christmas luncheon meeting at the Blue Apron, Warsaw Area Career Center restaurant, followed by a tour of the Center. The donation of the month was to the Nurses’ Caring Closets for Warsaw Community Schools. Pictured receiving some of the donations are member and school nurse Tracy Akers (L) and member Erin Williams (R). The pillars of Tri Kappa are charity, culture and education.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mary Ann Freed

Mary Ann Freed, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, went home to be with the Lord at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne, at the age of 76. She was born on Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam Stutsman...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Cox Receives Service Award

Mike Cox receives the annual Winona Lake Service Award from Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox joined the Fire Department in 1966 and has been awarded the Service Award for the third time.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Shane Christopher Evans

NORTH WEBSTER – Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ray V. Reffitt

Ray V. Reffitt, 84, of Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Risner, Ky., on May 8, 1938, the son of the late Jimmy and Lishie Ousley Reffitt. Ray graduated from High School in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mary Hurley

NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears

Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton

Jo C. Paxton, 82, Warsaw, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw. He was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C. Paxton. JC’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

KCCVB Launches Breakfast Trail Passport With Grand Prize

The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau (KCCVB) has launched the Breakfast Trail Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Breakfast Trail Passport features 14 restaurants and coffee shops serving breakfast in Kosciusko County, according to a news release...
Times-Union Newspaper

Lisa Olivo

MILFORD – Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma Cable and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools.
MILFORD, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw

Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest

Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced eighth-grader Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner was Aeva Ashenfelter. 2019’s winner was Haley Rodewald. This contest is held at the local, regional, state and national levels, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan

Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council of Governments community development...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 12.19.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:59 a.m. Saturday - Susan R. Heckaman, 61, of 3069 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Bond: $500. • 2:15 a.m. Sunday - Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

David L. Darlington

David L. Darlington, of North Webster, passed away at Parkview Whitley with his wife by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 74. David was born in Anderson on Nov. 7, 1948, the only son of the late Charles and Norma Mills Darlington. On Jan. 10, 1971, he married the love of his life, Ann Manis, and together, they shared 51 wonderful years together.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

North Webster Man Killed Near Goshen In Accident

GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of the Goshen city limits. Pronounced deceased at the scene was Shane Evans, 51, North Webster. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw FFA Places 1st In Leadership Development Contest

The Warsaw FFA chapter recently competed in the District 2 Chapter Meeting Leadership Development event (LDE) on Dec. 7 at Warsaw Community High School. The Warsaw FFA Senior Chapter Meeting team had to demonstrate the correct procedures of a chapter meeting, including opening ceremonies, order of business and closing ceremonies, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools. A few of the skills required in this event include knowledge of parliamentary law and the use of the parliamentary procedure to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting and present logical, realistic and convincing discussions on the topics presented.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

5 Warsaw Officers Given Oath Of Office

Warsaw Police Department is just a few officers away from having a maximum complement. During the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, five new officers were given their oath of office by city attorney Scott Reust. They included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy