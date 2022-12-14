Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed
As James Cameron prepared his sequels to his mega-success Avatar, one of the more intriguing aspects of the production was that Stephen Lang, who played the first film’s villain, Colonel Miles Quaritch, would be returning for Avatar: The Way of Water and the rest of the franchise. This was particularly notable since Colonel Quaritch seemingly died, shot through the chest with an arrow by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Cameron has said of Quaritch that “His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.” You know, like from dead to alive and so forth.
All the Ways James Cameron References James Cameron in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron movies are a staple for fans of the director. You have your favorite and you sort of rally behind that. So it isn't that surprising that in Avatar: The Way of Water, there are callbacks to Cameron's previous work. Avatar: The Way of Water is, like its predecessor, visually stunning. You're transported to a completely different world and, in Pandora's case, you don't even mind the parts of the movie that are lacking. You're so completely overwhelmed by the beauty of the Na'vi and their home that you sort of fade away into it.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
10 Best Sci-Fi Novels of the Last 10 Years, According to Reddit
Sci-fi is in a good place right now. It's unsurprising: issues like social media, artificial intelligence, and deep fakes give them a lot of material to work with. Authors like Andy Weir and Ted Chiang explore these issues with insight and imagination. The best sci-fi helps us see them from a new perspective while also serving an engrossing story.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Has Earned Over $48 Million in IMAX Theaters Around the World
Avatar: The Way of Water has exceeded expectations at this weekend's box office in more ways than one. One of the film's many achievements this weekend was excelling in the global IMAX network. Avatar: The Way of Water managed to earn a whopping $48.8M at 1,543 screens in 80 markets. The high-budget sequel has broken the record for global IMAX openings and now holds the second highest-grossing IMAX global weekend of all time and the biggest IMAX December global opening ever. 11.2 percent of moviegoers who came out to the theater for Avatar: The Way of Water experienced the film in IMAX.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
'Dash and Lily' Is the Perfect Holiday Watch If You’re Celebrating Alone
The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, right? If you listen to every holiday song ever, that's at least what we're told. If you're near family and friends, that's easily true. Holiday parties are endless; bars bring out their special holiday mugs and new recipes full of peppermint schnapps. The cities bustle with more activity than usual as shoppers find just the right gifts for their loved ones. But not everyone is near friends and family for the holidays, and being alone somehow feels more lonely than any other time of year.
How to Watch 'Black Christmas'
Most people know Christmas as a time when families come together to drink eggnog and open presents, but it's also a time when film fans can watch many movies set on the holiday. These movies include plenty of comedies and dramas such as Miracle on 34th Street and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and plenty of action films such as Batman Returns and, of course, Die Hard. However, there are also various horror movies that fans of the genre can watch on Christmas, and one example is none other than 1974's Black Christmas. Shot in Canada and directed by the late American filmmaker Bob Clark, who would go on to direct 1986's A Christmas Story, this movie is set in an unnamed college in the US and follows several sorority sisters that are receiving increasingly obscene phone calls from a deranged maniac who plans to pick them off one-by-one. Despite being a Canadian film, Black Christmas received a theatrical release in North America where it was originally marketed as Silent Night, Evil Night. Even though the film was initially a box office bomb in the US, it is now considered a horror masterpiece full of shocking kills, darkly comedic moments, and even ahead-of-its-time feminist commentary.
‘Violent Night’ Passes $55 Million at Global Box Office
Universal’s action comedy Violent Night added $2.3 million from international territories this weekend for a running offshore total of $20 million. With around $5 million this weekend at the stateside box office, the film has made around $35 million domestically, for a global haul of $55 million. That’s a strong result for a film that cost a reported $20 million to produce, and was pointedly designed to offer counter-programming in between two massive tentpoles — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.
'The Way of the Househusband' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Release Date?. Where Can You Watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2?. Does The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Have a Trailer?. How Many Episodes Are There In The Way of the Househusband Season 2?. Who Are the Creators...
‘Scream VI’ Marketing Takes Over New York City
2023’s almost upon us, which means horror fans are preparing for all the exciting films coming in the new terrifying year. With that said, no film is arguably as anticipated as Scream VI. The slasher sequel releases in March and Ghostface fans just got their first look at the film with the release of its teaser trailer and poster earlier this week. The trailer was the definition of a teaser, but one thing’s for sure, Ghostface is enjoying his bloody time in New York City. This is the franchise's primary location for the film which has gotten many Scream fans excited about all the killer possibilities. However, Ghostface has now infiltrated the real NYC as the marketing for Scream VI has made it all the way to the Big Apple.
'Avatar' Has an Immortality Problem
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. When in doubt, know that no one is really dead in the world of Avatar. The first movie saw the death of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) and the death of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). But you wouldn't really know that with Avatar: The Way of Water because both of those actors are back, with Lang returning as Quaritch inside his own Na'vi body (his mortal body being destroyed in the first film), and Weaver returning as Kiri, a Na'vi child somehow born from Grace's avatar. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does pose an interesting dilemma in the world of Avatar: can anyone truly die in the Avatar franchise?
'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice
The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
