St. Paul man found guilty in large-scale marijuana trafficking conspiracy plot
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found a St. Paul man guilty of possession of marijuana and conspiracy and intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis. Danny William Gehl Jr., 40, was convicted Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
Jury Finds St. Paul Man Guilty of Large Scale Pot Trafficking
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Saint Paul man was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Forty-year-old Danny Gehl, Jr was convicted on Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Serial Twin Cities burglar sentenced; police urge public to secure homes
EDINA, Minn. — They say there's no place like home, where comfort and safety is guaranteed in most cases. But that safe space for an Edina couple was tarnished in October of 2021. When asked if the trauma was still very real just over a year later, the couple,...
St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash
A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges
He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
The prison treatment trap for release violators
Did you know that they treat people with sex cases in prison like they’re not even human most of the time? They view us as the worst of society that they are protecting the public from—to scare people. But we’re not the ones doing all the crime. The prison system is continually making money off our misery.
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
Man arrested after woman's death in St. Paul's Lowertown
A man has been arrested after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown early Friday morning. Police received a report of what was described as a "suicide in progress" at 2:50 a.m., with officers sent to an apartment building on the 200 block of 5th Street East.
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit...
Jawan Carroll receives 69-year sentence in shooting that killed University of St. Thomas senior
MINNEAPOLIS — A broken father in a murder case sentencing hearing attempted to bring his son to life for the judge to see exactly how the family of Charlie Johnson is suffering. "Charlie was the opposite of the violence that took his life. Charlie was a kind, gentle, empathetic,...
South Dakota woman sentenced in drug related death
LITTLE EAGLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Little Eagle woman is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in January 2021, 29-year-old Samantha Uses Arrow injected another person with meth, and that person later died. Uses Arrow will spend 10 years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Minnesota 20 Year Old Cited For Speeding 3 Times, In The Same Day
I'm just going to file this under "Young & Dumb". No offense intended, it's just that one ticket would cause most people to take it easy on the accelerator and 2 tickets in one day would really make one step back and be extra cautious. But that wasn't the case...
