Dawson, MN

1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
YAHOO!

Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash

A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The prison treatment trap for release violators

Did you know that they treat people with sex cases in prison like they’re not even human most of the time? They view us as the worst of society that they are protecting the public from—to scare people. But we’re not the ones doing all the crime. The prison system is continually making money off our misery.
LINO LAKES, MN
myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid

A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WSAW

15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota woman sentenced in drug related death

LITTLE EAGLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Little Eagle woman is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in January 2021, 29-year-old Samantha Uses Arrow injected another person with meth, and that person later died. Uses Arrow will spend 10 years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
LITTLE EAGLE, SD
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN

