Feds announce guilty pleas in three weapons and drug trafficking cases

Officials in Massachusetts provided an update in connection with the shutdown of a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation announced on December 6. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, four additional individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with their role in the operation.

LOWELL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO