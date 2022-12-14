Feds announce guilty pleas in three weapons and drug trafficking cases

Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Reputed Hartford Los Solidos gang member gets nearly 5 years for drug and gun charges
HARTFORD — A reputed member of the Los Solidos gang was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a large quantity of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, federal authorities said. Edil Ramos, known as "E," has been detained in federal prison...
YAHOO!
St. Paul man found guilty in large-scale marijuana trafficking conspiracy plot
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found a St. Paul man guilty of possession of marijuana and conspiracy and intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis. Danny William Gehl Jr., 40, was convicted Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and...
Saugus Drug Runner Who Helped Move 100,000 Fentanyl Pills Gets 2 Years: Feds
A 46-year-old Saugus woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a large drug ring that sold fake Percocet pills that were spiked with fentanyl was sentenced to two years in federal prison Friday, Dec. 16. Nicole Benton pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distr…
Man found guilty for 2019 Hartford murder
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport police seize firearms and liquor from grocery store
BRIDGEPORT — A local grocery store owner and employee were charged Friday night after police said they discovered the two were selling more than just beer, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. Police seized 67 bottles of liquor from behind the counter of the De Castillo Grocery Store on...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Law Enforcement Helps DEA Seize 13 Pounds of Cocaine
Some Packages with Branded with Photo of President Biden. Queens Man Indicted in Connection with Seizure of Approximately $300,000 in Cocaine during Citywide Drug Trafficking Investigation. Labels on cocaine packages included a photo of President Joe Biden, a photo of a cat and the letters “AMG”. An indictment filed...
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
'Billy's Law' passes almost 20 years after Waterbury man's disappearance
Since 2010, Jan and Bill Smolinski have made the long trip to Washington to lobby for "Billy's Law," named after their son who disappeared nearly two decades ago.
Lenox police looking for shoplifting suspects
Lenox Police are looking for two suspects who they said are accused of shoplifting from Marshall's.
YAHOO!
Former East Hartford man avoids conviction in Windsor robbery; faces 5 years for thefts from Windsor Locks hotel
Dec. 17—A man has avoided — for now — being convicted in a 2020 Windsor gas station robbery that police say they broke up as it was taking place, but he is likely to get a five-year prison sentence for a big theft from a Windsor Locks hotel that was closed for renovations.
YAHOO!
Honolulu man charged with running for-hire attack website
Dec. 16—A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after he allegedly ran a for-hire attack program for 13 years. A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after...
fallriverreporter.com
15 firearms, $175,000 and 5.75 kilograms seized in drug and firearms operation in Massachusetts
Officials in Massachusetts provided an update in connection with the shutdown of a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation announced on December 6. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, four additional individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with their role in the operation.
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another crack dealer busted by drug task force
BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
Violent crime in Connecticut is down, people behind bars up 41%: report
(WTNH) – New statistics were released on Thursday providing a look at annual trends across Connecticut’s criminal justice system. “The good news is we’re doing better than most,” said Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven. “The bad news is we still have a long way to go.” […]
Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends
In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Christopher, Lawrence Nagle, alleged drug ring leaders, due in court
Two alleged leaders of a North Shore drug operation that manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit pills are due back in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors said brothers Lawrence and Christopher Nagle ran a drug ring that distributed both fake and pharmaceutical-grade pills to a handful...
YAHOO!
Stoughton homicide; Brockton teen shot: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week
BROCKTON − Brockton police said a teenager was injured following a shooting on River Street Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a "serious gunshot wound," said Brockton police Detective Lt. Paul Bonanca. Revolutions Salon in Bridgewater aims to meet all your beauty needs —...
