Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5 critically injured in Memphis shooting, police say

Five people were critically injured in a shooting after a “domestic situation” in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday night, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly at 7:59 p.m. CST, WHBQ-TV reported. Two men and three women were wounded in the shooting, according to the Memphis Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild

A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
magnoliareporter.com

Body of child found buried under Lee County house, two adults arrested

Two Lee County adults have been charged with capital murder after a six-year-old boy was found dead Friday night buried below a hallway floor inside their home. Arkansas State Police said in a statement that agents were called to the home in the Moro community west of Mariana about 10:45 p.m. by Lee County deputies.
LEE COUNTY, AR
WREG

Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS

