FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localmemphis.com
Double homicide took place at Raines and Kirby, police say
MPD said that the suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan. Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call (901) 528-2274.
Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
Man arrested after killing a 25-year-old at a party in Walls, MS, sheriffs say
WALLS, MS. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a birthday party in Walls, Mississippi on Saturday. Deputies said it happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls. A 25-year-old man identified as Christian Saulsberry...
Man charged after fatal shooting in South Memphis, threatening girlfriend with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges in two separate incidents involving a murder in South Memphis and threatening his girlfriend with a gun. On June 29, Memphis Police responded to the 1200 block of Race Street about a man who had been shot. They found the victim unresponsive.
5 critically injured in Memphis shooting, police say
Five people were critically injured in a shooting after a “domestic situation” in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday night, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly at 7:59 p.m. CST, WHBQ-TV reported. Two men and three women were wounded in the shooting, according to the Memphis Police...
BET
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild
A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
thescarletink.com
Suspect Hits Man With Cinder Block, Then Stabs A Good Samaritan To Death In Edge District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man to death inside a vacant building after attacking another person on the street. On Dec.12, Memphis Police responded to an assault in the 500 block of Monroe Avenue. “This area is really coming up, and I was really...
Suspect shot man to death at Frayser apartments, stole his weed, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after a deadly shooting in Frayser. Memphis Police responded Dec. 14 to the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, where a man told them his friend had been shot at the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to an affidavit, officers then went to...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
Neighbors concerned for safety after five critically shot at North Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were critically injured in a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Springdale Run Drive. “My son was here visiting and matter of fact, he was headed to the store,” a...
Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
magnoliareporter.com
Body of child found buried under Lee County house, two adults arrested
Two Lee County adults have been charged with capital murder after a six-year-old boy was found dead Friday night buried below a hallway floor inside their home. Arkansas State Police said in a statement that agents were called to the home in the Moro community west of Mariana about 10:45 p.m. by Lee County deputies.
Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
