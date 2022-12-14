Mahanoy City man convicted of shooting sentenced to 7 to 15 years in state prison

Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Reading man found guilty of murder outside city nightclub
Dec. 16—A Reading man has been convicted by a Berks County jury of first-degree murder for shooting another man outside a city nightclub. Alberto Rivera-Vazquez, 29, was found guilty of the Nov. 7, 2021, killing of Jose Rodríguez-Bultron, 43, of Reading and for shooting another Reading man near Sixth and Cherry streets in Reading.
FOX43.com
State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme
MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday. Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty of 2021 Reading murder
READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has found a man guilty for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting in Reading. Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was convicted today of First-Degree Murder and related charges in shooting death of José Rodríguez-Bultron. Investigators said Rivera-Vazquez shot Rodriguez-Bultron on November 7, 2021...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Man broke into occupied home from abandoned home
SHENANDOAH – A man is in Schuylkill County Prison after Borough Police said he broke into an occupied home from a neighboring abandoned home. Luis Hernandez, 26, is facing felony burglary and criminal trespass charges for the incident. According to court documents, Borough Police were called to 120 North...
YAHOO!
Olyphant man charged in extortion plot
Dec. 16—The threat in the photo was clear. Lamar Davis' follow-up phone call to John Madaferri made it more explicit: $1,500 in exchange for the woman whose head he pressed a gun against. It was a setup, Scranton police said. Davis, 25, of Rear 130 Lincoln St., Olyphant, was...
82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment
Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
Man allegedly shoots Little Caesars manager after not receiving order
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up in Monroe County after allegedly firing shots at another man over a pizza. According to police, William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg twice on Friday night to complain about not receiving his order. Investigators...
Contractor accused of bilking homeowner
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
orangeandbluepress.com
1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder
Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
YAHOO!
Attorney for murderer defendant granted more time by Schuylkill judge to prepare for penalty phase of trial
Dec. 14—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge Tuesday granted additional time to the attorney scheduled to represent a murder defendant in the penalty phase of his trial. Nathaniel J. Kimmel, now 24, of 12 N. Richard St., Girardville, is charged with killing April M. Mahmod, 27. Police allege...
Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced after trafficking cocaine through USPS
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18...
Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession
Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
Local college, business locked down after bloody man claims he was shot
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down. On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police. ...
