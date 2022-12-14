ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Scarlet Nation

Expectations 'blown away' for transfer OL

Less than 72 hours after entering the transfer portal, Walter Rouse was in Auburn. The offensive line transfer who was a four-year starter at Stanford took an official visit this weekend. “Overall, the visit has been a wonderful time,” Rouse said. “A lot has happened in the past 24 hours...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Auburn, USC battle for transfer OT

AUBURN | Auburn has brought in a number of transfer and junior college offensive tackles for visits the last couple of weeks trying to shore up a critical area of need. Dillon Wade, a Tulsa transfer, was one of four tackles in for officials this weekend. “I was welcomed with...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Thornton gives Tigers leg up with JUCO OT

AUBURN | Izavion Miller is technically still committed to Ole Miss, but he’ll be signing with Auburn or Mississippi State Wednesday. The standout offensive tackle from Southwest Mississippi Community College officially visited both SEC West schools on back-to-back weekends. “It’s either going to be Auburn or State,” said Miller....
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Alabama DB Khyree Jackson commits to Oregon

Khyree Jackson is teaming up with Traeshon Holden again at Oregon. Jackson became the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new school Sunday morning as he committed to the Ducks. He joins Holden, who committed to Oregon last weekend. Jackson appeared in nine games this season, recording seven...
MONTGOMERY, AL

