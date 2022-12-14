Read full article on original website
Madison County Sheriff's deputy charged in alleged domestic violence incident
A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after she was charged with assault from an alleged domestic violence incident. According to court records, Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Jennifer Kermeen was arrested earlier this month after the alleged victim filed a complaint with the Kentucky State Police.
wbontv.com
Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Lengthy Chase With Police On Bulldozer
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officer Dillion Blair and London City Police Officer Ben Webb arrested Casey Reed age 40 of London on Thursday morning December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 AM.
somerset106.com
Reward Is Now Offered For Laurel County Woman Wanted For Murder
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says there is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a murder suspect’s arrest. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash. Deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV when she hit two other cars on US-25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt. Lab work took months to come back, but it eventually said Kelly was under the influence at the time of the crash. Officials said she did not show up to court, and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
wymt.com
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
wbontv.com
Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway
Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
kentuckytoday.com
Clay Co. crash kills two, injures one
MANCHESTER, Ky. (KT) – A two vehicle crash in Clay County on the Hal Rogers Parkway has left two people dead, and another injured. Kentucky State Police at the London Post say they were called around 7:30 Thursday evening by Clay County 911 of the crash at mile marker 27 of the Hal Rogers Parkway.
wymt.com
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
17-year-old boy reported missing in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Search For Wanted Woman
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 33-year-old Brittany Napier is currently wanted for assault in Harlan County. She is described as a white female, standing 5’6”, with brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have...
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
wymt.com
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Officer Tyler Cable says he was stabbed after responding to a call of an intoxicated man in a business.
fox56news.com
Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
