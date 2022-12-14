Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
elkhornmediagroup.com
House Fire on O Avenue in La Grande
LA GRANDE – La Grande was faced with another structure fire recently. At 9:17 p.m., December 13, The La Grande Fire Department responded to a structure fire, listed as a second alarm apartment fire, in the 1300 block of “O” avenue. No deaths or injuries were reported, and the fire was largely contained on the second story of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The La Grande Fire Department were assisted by the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Imbler Rural Fire Department, Union Fire Department and Union Ambulance service.
nbcrightnow.com
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Driver cited for wreck near BK
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
northeastoregonnow.com
Another Solar Power Station Could Be Coming to Umatilla County
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Umatilla County could get a new solar power generating site on exclusive farm use land near Hermiston and Stanfield. EE West End Solar, LLC.,...
610KONA
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
