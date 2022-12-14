State budget writers, nearly half new, prep for big task

BOISE — Nearly half of the members of the Legislature’s key joint budget-writing committee, which sets every state agency’s budget, will be brand new to the panel when it convenes in January, so the panel held an organizational session on Wednesday to start getting its members ready.

With a $1.54 billion projected surplus, huge needs, pressure for tax cuts and more, the panel has its work cut out for it. Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the new Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, told the Idaho Press that from what he’s seen, there’s definitely room for the budget to accommodate major property tax relief.

“I’ve looked at the revenues and I’ve looked at the budgets, and I think we’ve got room,” said Grow, who is working on a proposal to earmark 10% of all state sales tax revenues for homeowner property tax relief, which could offset roughly 40% of a homeowner’s property taxes each year outside of voter-approved tax levies. At least two other major property tax relief bills also are in the works, to increase and re-index the homeowner’s exemption, and to expand development impact fees to include schools.

Those tax decisions will be made in the House and Senate tax committees before they move to the full House and Senate, but it’s in JFAC that the funding level for every state agency will be set, and it’ll need to match the revenues available.

“This is a major responsibility that is placed on the Legislature by the Idaho Constitution, which is to balance the budget,” Grow told the committee Wednesday.

This year, of the 20 members on the joint panel, nine — four from the Senate and five from the House — will be first-time members. Seven of those nine are freshman lawmakers who’ve never served in the Legislature before, including the Senate vice-chair, Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene.

“I’m obviously very new to this,” Bjerke said Wednesday, as he participated in his first JFAC meeting via Zoom.

Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, is a freshman lawmaker who attended the meeting in person Wednesday and said he specifically asked for the committee assignment. He’s hoping to work on some of the education budgets as well as some related to natural resources.

“It’s a lot of work,” Petzke said after the meeting. “It’s exciting for sure. It’s probably the place where there’s the most opportunity to do a lot of learning.”

Other freshman lawmakers who will be on JFAC this year include Reps. Clay Handy, R-Burley; Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell; and Josh Tanner, R-Eagle; and Sens. Rick Just, D-Boise; and Scott Herndon, R-Sagle.

Also, Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, a freshman senator who just completed one term in the House, is a new JFAC member.

Many of the new members participated in Wednesday’s meeting by Zoom, while some didn’t participate at all; House Co-Chair Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said some were traveling or unavailable but plan to watch the session later on Zoom.

“As you may or may not know, we hit the ground running, day two of the session,” Horman told the panel. “Not all committees do, but we do that, 8 a.m. So we wanted to equip you in advance with as much information and knowledge as we could for you to hit the ground running.”

Grow said, “This committee will allow you to see the broad picture of how the state operates, all the government-run functions.”

Legislative Budget Director Keith Bybee said, “This year, we’re expecting to write close to 108 original appropriations bills for this legislative session.” That’s in addition to supplemental appropriations and other types of bills, and often comes to more than a quarter of all the bills passed in a legislative session. “I think you all know what you signed up for,” Bybee said. “This is a hard-working committee.”

The task facing the budget-writers this year is a big one: Idaho has a current projected budget surplus of $1.54 billion that’s expected to be on hand when the current fiscal year ends, but it also has big and pressing needs.

Those range from an array of tax relief proposals, to a huge school building maintenance and construction backlog, to fast-rising costs for everything from building materials to prescription drugs to housing.

State agencies all submitted their budget requests to the governor’s Division of Financial Management this fall; those requests are now being analyzed and updated in advance of Gov. Brad Little making his budget proposal to lawmakers on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 9. Legislators will then review, debate on and pass budgets for each agency in the form of bills that then are sent to the governor to be signed into law.

The initial requests submitted by state agencies came to just over $5 billion in state general funds, an 8.4% increase from this year’s $4.6 billion general fund budget. More than $200 million of the increase is in “non-discretionary adjustments,” costs tied by state law to specific, rising measures, from numbers of students in public schools to numbers of prisoners sentenced to state custody.

In the Department of Correction, for example, costs to house overflow prisoners out of state and in county jails are estimated to rise by $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, the budget year that starts July 1, 2023 and for which lawmakers will set budgets this year. That’s even though the state this year approved construction of a new women’s prison, which should allow cell space to be reshuffled to bring male prisoners back to Idaho from all those out-of-state placements. But first, the new prison has to be built.

The areas of state government with the biggest line-item requests for next year so far are economic development, at $206 million, because it includes the next year of a planned $200 million-per-year boost to transportation funding in Idaho; and $120 million in education, including both K-12 public schools and higher education. That includes funds for salary increases for K-12 teachers, administrators and classified staff, increased professional development and health insurance costs, among other items.

Those numbers still will change as newly elected officials take office and make revisions, and other updates come in.

After Bybee and the co-chairs reviewed the budget process and what’s ahead with the members on Wednesday, Grow asked Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, for his thoughts as a second-term member of JFAC.

“This would have been so awesome to have two years ago — I had no clue what I was doing,” Cook said. His advice to the newbies? “Dig in early and deep. … It’s challenging, but it’s very interesting.”