ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana justices weigh if some nurses can provide abortions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Advanced practice registered nurses in Montana should be allowed to provide abortions based on a state Supreme Court ruling that guarantees residents the right to get a legal abortion from a health care provider of the patient’s choice, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights argued Wednesday.

The Montana Supreme Court heard arguments about whether the state was wrong in 2005 to just add physician assistants to the list of potential providers, and not include advanced practice registered nurses, which are nurses that have obtained at least a master’s degree and are trained and certified to diagnose and manage patient problems and prescribe medications.

Brent Mead, assistant solicitor general arguing for the state, countered that the case should not hinge on the constitutional right of a woman to obtain an abortion, just the law that regulates who is qualified to provide the service.

“The state shouldn’t have to lower its standards to have more providers,” he said.

Hillary Schneller, an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued the state can’t prove that its restrictions make abortions any safer. The advanced practice nurse who brought the case has been providing abortion care for four years under an injunction, the center agues, and the law arbitrarily excludes a group of otherwise qualified health care providers.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath said the court would rule at a later date.

Several states allow advanced practice registered nurses to perform medication or aspiration abortions, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia.

In Montana, the issue of abortion providers dates back to the mid-1990s, when the legislature passed a bill to specifically disallow physician assistants from providing abortions.

A challenge to that law resulted in the Supreme Court’s 1999 ruling that found that it infringed on a woman’s constitutional right to privacy to obtain a legal medical procedure — in that case an abortion — from a health care provider of her choosing.

In 2005, the Legislature updated laws pertaining to physician assistants and added providing abortions to their scope of practice at the recommendations of several medical organizations. Physician assistants must be supervised by a physician.

Helen Weems, an advanced practice registered nurses, and an unidentified nurse midwife challenged the law in 2018, arguing that master’s degree-level nurses could also be qualified to provide abortion services.

A state judge temporarily allowed Weems and the nurse midwife to provide abortion services, provided they had proper training, while the case was decided. A split Montana Supreme Court upheld that temporary ruling.

Weems started providing abortion services at a clinic in Whitefish in early 2018. The nurse midwife no longer lives in Montana, court records said.

In February, District Court Judge Mike Menahan declared the law unconstitutional. He said certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who have the proper training can perform pre-viability abortions within their scope of practice. He noted the Montana Board of Nursing said as much.

Mead countered that the state legislature has not authorized the Board of Nursing to expand the scope of practice of an advanced practice nurse.

In January, Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the Montana Supreme Court to overturn its 1999 ruling guaranteeing a right to abortion access. Planned Parenthood is using that precedent to challenge laws restricting abortions that were passed by the 2021 Legislature, including one that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.

A state judge has granted an injunction against enforcing the 2021 laws while the case plays out. The state Supreme Court upheld that temporary ruling in August. The justices declined to consider Knudsen’s request to overturn the 1999 ruling while they were just considering the injunction.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle. The complaint says, further, that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain. “The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it would cause any reasonable person, significant fear and distress,” it reads.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem’s removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially affirmed a non-unanimous 2020 appeals court ruling that had dismissed the chapter’s attempt to return a statue of a Confederate soldier to the grounds of the former Forsyth County Courthouse in downtown Winston-Salem. But the justices opted Friday to remand the case to the Forsyth County Superior Court for further...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Associated Press

Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. “It’s one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of our veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” he said. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department. That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year. Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people. What to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy