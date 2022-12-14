ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

ACFR visits neighborhoods

Firefighters feel this is a great way to let their presence be known in the community. This is something they've been doing for years and it helps their faces be known to people and lets them know the fire rescue cares. “Trust that the public has in us is possibly...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Best Hospital In Virginia

VIRGINIA STATE
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Youngkin to call for income tax changes in budget proposal

Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to decrease the income tax burden for most people in Virginia, reducing the income tax rate in the top bracket from 5.75% to 5.5%. In an interview with Virginia Public Radio, Youngkin said reducing the income tax rate will help Virginia be more competitive with other states. "You know what the individual tax burden is in Tennessee? Zero. You know what it is in Florida? Zero. You know what it is in Texas? Zero. We've watched a Democrat-led North Carolina take down its tax rates for all North Carolinians. We are behind," he argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
$1,691 SNAP Benefits in Virginia Will Be Loaded on Friday

The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and a household can possibly receive an amount of $1,691 this Friday, Dec.16. Millions of Americans across the country rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their daily needs such as buying nutritious food. However, not all states expanded and extended this program to their residents.
VIRGINIA STATE
Gas prices at the lowest they have been since late 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Here's something that is a gift to all of us this holiday season -- lower gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices nationally and locally have not been this low since October 2021. The national average on Thursday was $3.19, compared to $3.31 a year ago. As for Virginia, prices are hovering around $3.00. Last year at this time, prices were around $3.30. AAA Morgan Dean says these changes couldn't come at a more perfect time.
VIRGINIA STATE
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

