Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
KTEN.com
Durant Main Street stays open late for Christmas shoppers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's Main Street was buzzing a little later than usual on Friday night. "A new thing, Late Night Local, where we're going to pick one night a month to stay open late," said Amber Foster, executive director of Durant Main Street. "A lot of people, they just really can't get into the shops by five o'clock, but a lot of our merchants can't always afford to stay open past five o'clock."
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
KTEN.com
Bonham State Park shimmering for Christmas
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Bonham State Park is aglow with festive Christmas lights. The park manager told KTEN that campers showed up earlier this week to get a front row seat. This is only the second season that Bonham State Park has staged its Light up the Park event. The entrance fee of $4 per adult will be waived with the donation of a new, unwrapped gift for a child.
KTEN.com
Drinking, driving and staying safe for the holidays
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — "Stay safe and aware, and be very careful when you're out," said Denison police Chief Mike Gudgel. "Just be careful and aware and be safe and have a great holiday." Denison police and the Texas Department of Transportation are warning motorists about the dangers of...
bryancountypatriot.com
Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again
DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
KTEN.com
Santa teams up with Durant Police for special traffic stops
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Durant Police Department made special traffic stops Saturday afternoon with Santa Claus. Durant law enforcement decided last year that it would be a great idea to pull over some families and surprise them with Christmas gifts. It was a huge success last season, so the...
KTEN.com
Ardmore church gifting food boxes for winter break
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Generations Church in Ardmore is in the spirit of giving ahead of winter break for Carter County students. Congregation members spent Thursday preparing for a food box giveaway on Friday morning. The giveaway helps provide meals for families during winter break who often rely on meals from schools.
KTEN.com
Texomans honor 'Wreaths Across America Day'
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison had their annual tribute Saturday afternoon to honor 'Wreaths of America Day' at the historic Fairview Park Cemetery. Each fallen veteran received a wreath in honor of their service. Over the past 31 years, 'Wreaths Across America' has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to...
KTEN.com
Blue River is hot spot for cold weather fishing
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Blue River is one of nine places featured in a survey of best winter fishing destinations. The list was issued by FishingBooker.com, which bills itself as the world's largest online travel fishing company. "The national recognition is something new, and it's kind of...
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
KTEN.com
High speed internet option coming to Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Dobson Fiber took another step toward its plan to provide faster internet for the people and businesses of Durant. "Faster internet is definitely beneficial to the community," said a student named Cameron. Faster internet means better productivity all across rural Oklahoma. "We are announcing our...
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
KXII.com
Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
KXII.com
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
KTEN.com
Durant shooting under investigation
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting incident early Friday morning. Police said the unnamed victim was treated and released from a local hospital. Officers arrested the suspected gunman after a pursuit on Kimberley Road and Cornell Drive.
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
Comments / 0