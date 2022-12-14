Tornadoes have touched down and caused damage on Wednesday in Oklahoma, including widespread damage in Seminole.>> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather Below is a running blog for severe weather coverage in Oklahoma.11:35 a.m. Thursday Update: Severe storms moving across the Oklahoma City metro brought a risk for hail. The tornado risk is low.7:30 a.m. Thursday Update: Rain continues to move across Oklahoma Thursday morning, bringing a flash flooding threat. However, Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there is no longer a severe weather risk in central Oklahoma. 1:30 a.m. Thursday Update: The tornado risk is incredibly low. The only severe thunderstorm warning is in Comanche County.12:30 a.m. Thursday Update: The flood threat is climbing in central Oklahoma. The line of storms is lifting north. 12:10 a.m. Thursday Update: In central Oklahoma, there are no severe thunderstorm warnings. Heavy rain is expected and flood warnings have been issued. 11:45 p.m. Wednesday Update: A flash flood warning has been issued for Cleveland, McClain and Oklahoma counties until 2:45 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: Residents in Seminole reacted to the damage after a tornado hit. KOCO 5’s Meghan Mosley spoke with the residents. 11:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: A barn was damaged in Earlsboro after severe storms passed through. KOCO 5’s Jason Burger was there for us. 11 p.m. Wednesday Update: The American Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at Seminole State College after a tornado hit the area.KOCO 5’s Alyse Jones was in Seminole with details about the shelter. Also, KOCO 5 spoke with the Red Cross about their relief efforts.Open the video players below to watch. 10:50 p.m. Wednesday Update: Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster provided an update about the tornado damage in Seminole and multiple agencies’ response to the area. Open the video player below to watch. 10:45 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Harmon and Jackson counties until 11:30 p.m.10:35 p.m. Wednesday Update: The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management released a situation update after tornadoes hit the state. Below is what the department released.Severe Weather Impacts StateAs a result of severe weather across the state the State Emergency Operations Center activated today at 10 a.m. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) remains in contact with emergency managers across the state and coordinating with agencies and organizations including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Oklahoma Insurance Department, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, National Weather Service, Oklahoma American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.Mass CareAmerican Red Cross is in the process of setting up a shelter in Seminole for residents displaced by the storms. Residents can visit the temporary shelter at the First Baptist Church at 420 Reid Street in Seminole, which is open now. The shelter will later be moved to the Kelley Haney Center at Seminole State College at 35391 OK-9 in Seminole.Storm and Flood Damage ReportsOkmulgee County Emergency Management reported numerous roads closed due to flooding.Pottawatomie County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and powerlines north of St. Louis and West of Maud along with damage to a commercial property north of Maud. Additional damage has been reported to structures, powerlines, and trees in Earlsboro and east of Brooksville. Flooding has been reported in Tecumseh.Seminole Emergency Management reports significant damage to structures including businesses. Power is out across town. Mutual aid from Lincoln, Logan, and Pontotoc Counties are responding. US-377 and State Highway 9 are closed at Seminole due to the storms. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is also providing support.Storms and flooding are expected to continue overnight.Power OutagesOklahoma Corporation Commission reports approximately 12,400 outages statewide. The majority of outages are in the following counties: Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa.Dial 211For Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. Please only call 911 for emergencies.10:17 p.m. Wednesday Update: A tornado warning has been issued for Cotton and Tillman counties until 11 p.m.10:10 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5’s Meghan Mosley was live in Seminole, which suffered widespread damage because of a tornado. Open the video player below to watch her report. 10 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Comanche, Cotton and Tillman counties until 10:45 p.m.9:55 p.m. Wednesday Update: Seminole Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the tornado damage to the city and surrounding areas.Click here for more information. 9:50 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Nick Smith captured a tornado on camera near Roosevelt in southwestern Oklahoma. Open the video player below to watch. 9:45 p.m. Wednesday Update: Another tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma until 4 a.m. Thursday.The areas included in the watch are Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman counties.9:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about the damage in Seminole and what the agency is doing to help. 9:17 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hughes, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 9:30 p.m.9:10 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 photojournalist Chris Lee captures the moments another tornado was forming near Seminole. Open the video player below to watch. 8:50 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Greer, Jackson and Kiowa counties until 9:30 p.m.8:40 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service has continued the tornado warning for Greer and Harmon counties until 9:15 p.m.8:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 9:15 p.m.Also, a flash flood warning was issued for Seminole County until 11:30 p.m.8:25 p.m. Wednesday Update: A tornado warning has been issued for Greer and Harmon counties until 9:15 p.m.8:20 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward counties until 11:30 p.m.8:06 p.m. Wednesday Update: A tornado warning has been issued for Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 8:45 p.m.7:44 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Seminole County.7:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: Authorities are assessing the damage after a tornado hit Seminole Wednesday evening.Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO 5 that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage, but crews were able to get them out.Haley said he hasn’t heard of any injuries, but it’s still early. He added that downtown Seminole might have been hit the hardest.Authorities plan to up out drones soon to assess. Some people are without power.Sky 5 flew over the aftermath of the tornado. Open the video players below to see.Click here for more details. 7:22 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties until 8 p.m.6:43 p.m. Wednesday Update: A tornado warning was issued for Cleveland and McClain counties until 7:30 p.m.6:35 p.m. Wednesday Update: Sky 5 has been tracking a storm cell that’s produced destructive tornadoes near Maud. Authorities confirmed that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured.Open the video player below to watch. 6:22 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties until 7 p.m.6:17 p.m. Wednesday Update: A tornado warning was issued for Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 7 p.m.6:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Pottawatomie County until 7 p.m.The National Weather Service also says a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Garvin, southeastern Grady and southwestern McClain counties through 6:45 p.m.6:10 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service says a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Garvin County through 6:45 p.m.6:03 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service says a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Kay County through 6:30 p.m.5:40 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties until 6:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kay County until 6 p.m. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says this storm does not have a tornado threat. 5:05 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says storms have formed, but the cap is keeping them from getting stronger in central Oklahoma. Storms will likely form in southwest Oklahoma in the next 90 minutes with a tornado risk.Open the video player below to learn more about “the cap.” 4:25 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the severe weather risk continues even though storms are slower at firing. The threat continues to wave, moving out of the Oklahoma Panhandle. He said the tornado threat is higher with those storms.4:22 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service canceled the severe thunderstorm warning for Garfield and Grant counties.4:07 p.m. Wednesday Update: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have postponed their game against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday because of the forecasted weather. The two will play a doubleheader starting at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. 4 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Garfield and Grant counties until 4:45 p.m. 3:28 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher and Major counties until 4 p.m.3:05 p.m. Wednesday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble and Payne counties until 3:45 p.m. 2:50 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service says a strong severe thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Blaine and eastern Major counties through 3:15 p.m.2:10 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says a moderate risk will be extended east into central Oklahoma in the next update from the Strom Prediction Center.2 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service has updated the tornado watch to include more counties.The areas added to the watch are Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Roger Mills, Tillman and Washita counties. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in central and southern Oklahoma until 10 p.m.The areas included in the watch are Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties. 1:20 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the risk for extremely large hail will be strongest in the storms from Interstate 40 and south. Storms will produce up to tennis-ball-sized hail south of I-40 and golf-ball-sized hail north of I-40.1 p.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the tornado risk will be highest in southwest Oklahoma, where the tornado index is an 8 out of 10.The risk remains moderate for tornadoes in parts of central and southern Oklahoma.Damon also said the risk will drop off quickly north of Interstate 40. The tornado risk is low for Woodward to Stillwater.11:30 a.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says a moderate risk for severe storms was issued for southwest Oklahoma between 3 p.m. and midnight. An enhanced risk also was issued for the Oklahoma City metro to the Stillwater/Tulsa area and south.He says strong tornadoes are possible.9:30 a.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the concern for the severe weather risk has increased. If storms do not develop in the next few hours, they won’t be there to eat up the instability.Jonathan says the warm front will lift north, and Oklahoma will have a highly sheared environment for rotating storms Wednesday afternoon, evening and overnight. 7 a.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you should be ready for waves of storms Wednesday, and severe storms are likely.The risk for severe storms is significant throughout the state, and parts of Oklahoma could have an enhanced risk of severe weather.Jonathan says Oklahoma will see waves of storms, and those storms will impact the threat later in the afternoon and evening. He added that Oklahoma has a high chance of storms Wednesday night.The tornado risk is someone based on the wave of storms.Jonathan says the severe weather threat will be suppressed if the rain lingers into the early afternoon. Parts of Oklahoma also could see hail the size of tennis balls.Jonathan shows when you can expect severe storms in your area. Open the video player below for the latest severe weather timeline.Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.

