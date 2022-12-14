Read full article on original website
USA HOCKEY NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
On Friday evening, USA Hockey announced their final 25-man roster for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. With the final roster being announced, four more cuts were made by USA Hockey. The players that were released were goaltender Tyler Muszelik, defenseman Shai Buium and forwards Ryan Leonard and Jack Devine.
SHANE WRIGHT NAMED CAPTAIN AS CANADA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP GROUP FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
On Sunday morning, Hockey Canada announced its leadership group for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, which is set to get underway in just over a week. Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright will wear the 'C' for Canada at the tournament. The 2022 fourth overall pick has appeared in eight games for the Kraken this season, recording two points (one goal, one assist), two penalty minutes and is a plus-four.
BLUES' PROSPECT BELIEVES HOCKEY CANADA HAS BIAS AGAINST FRENCH-SPEAKING PLAYERS
Hockey Canada has finalized its 2023 World Junior Championship roster, and one player who missed the cut had choice words on the subject. Forward Zachary Bolduc - a 2021 first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues - believes that French-speaking Quebec-born players enter Hockey Canada camps with two distinct 'catches.'
OHL'S LONDON KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE DEATH OF YOUNG PLAYER, POSTPONEMENT OF GAME
The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League have announced that an 18-year-old member of their team has died. "The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov." "Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our...
CANUCKS JERSEY THROWN ON THE ICE DURING LIVE PLAY AT ROGERS ARENA (VIDEO)
Vancouver Canucks fans are growing frustrated with how the team is playing this season. Coming into Saturday's game, the Canucks sported a 13-13-3 record through 29 games and things went from bad to worse against the Winnipeg Jets. Late in the third period while the play was in Winnipeg's zone,...
RYAN REYNOLDS TALKS ABOUT HOPES FOR SUCCESSFUL BID FOR OWNERSHIP OF OTTAWA SENATORS
Ryan Reynolds has expressed great interest in becoming a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, and now he is coming up with all-time quotes backing up his claims. If he does indeed get part ownership of the franchise, he doesn't want to just be a typical supporter. In fact, he wants to be a "frothy, rabies-infused fan the likes of which the NHL has never seen."
CANADIENS CALL-UP AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE'S TOP GOAL SCORER
Prior to leaving for their season-high seven game road trip, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've called up AHL top goal scorer Anthony Richard from the Laval Rocket. Richard, 25, was signed by the Canadiens to one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 on the opening day of free agency in July So far, his stint in the Canadiens organization has been a big success.
FLYERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers for the purpose of having his contract terminated. Sedlak, 29, was not with the Flyers at the morning skate on Saturday and it was revealed that the team granted him permission to...
WHL FINES WINNIPEG ICE HALF A MILLION DOLLARS
The Western Hockey League has levied a hefty fine against one of its teams. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the Winnipeg Ice have been fined $500,000 for not meeting one of the terms of the relocation of the club from Cranbrook, B.C. When the team was moved four years...
IT'S NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO HAVE AN UNLUCKIER SEQUENCE THAN ALEXANDER ROMANOV HAD ON FRIDAY NIGHT
Alexander Romanov has had a strong start in his tenure on Long Island. After being traded from Montreal this summer, he Russian blue-liner has thrown some big hits, made some key blocks, and altogether his play has left Islander fans content through 31 games. On Saturday night, he stretched out...
RED WINGS' JAKUB VRANA REINSTATED BY NHL/NHLPA FOLLOWING STINT IN PLAYER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The National Hockey League announced on Friday morning that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated after a nearly two-month stint in the Player Assistance Program. In a statement the NHL said, " The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association announced today that Detroit Red...
ENJOYING A CAREER YEAR, LINUS ULLMARK SAYS HE WAS CLOSE TO QUITTING HOCKEY AND MOVING BACK HOME
Not too many hockey players will have career years at 29, but that's exactly what's happening with goaltender Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins. According to several analysts, he's at the top of the list for the Vezina trophy this season if he continues on the path he's on, but in an interview with NHL.com, Ullmark admitted that a family matter had him very close to quitting hockey and moving back home.
