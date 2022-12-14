The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the death of 29-year-old Aaron Bigknife who was killed in a crash on December 7th on US 26/287 at milepost 63, just three miles west of the East Fork Road near Dubois. According to a State Trooper’s report, a Chevrolet Camero driven by Bigknife was westbound toward Dubois when it exited the roadway to the right, the Camero impacted the westbound right of way fence which caused a cross member post to strike BigKnife and killing him. The vehicle continued along an irrigation ditch until it vaulted and entered and end-over-end rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, in the irrigation ditch, facing south. The time of the crash, estimated at 1:30 a.m. is an estimate as the crash was not discovered until daylight hours. As of today, there have been 128 highway deaths in Wyoming, compared with 109 on this day one year ago.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO