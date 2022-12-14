Read full article on original website
Snake River bridge lanes north of Hoback Junction now open
The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to inform drivers all the lanes on the Snake River bridge north of the Hoback Junction are open for use as of Friday. The post Snake River bridge lanes north of Hoback Junction now open appeared first on Local News 8.
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park
If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
TCSAR performs heli rescue after skiers trigger ‘large’ avalanche on Rendezvous Peak
WILSON, Wyo. — An individual was injured today after triggering a large avalanche while skiing on Rendezvous Peak with a partner, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) said in a statement this evening. According to TCSAR, the two skiers entered the backcountry from the top of Teton Pass, with...
Heads up! Holiday hours at the Trash Transfer station
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Trash Transfer Station will be closed two Mondays in a row, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the county announced in a press release. Both the Recycling Center and the Trash Transfer Station will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan....
SNAPPED: Winter Solstice celebration in R Park
WILSON, Wyo. — Let there be (more) light!. The Annual Winter Solstice Celebration at Rendezvous Park (R Park) took place last night, with the community gathering to celebrate the shortest day and longest night of the year that will occur next week on Dec. 21. Hosted by the Jackson...
Skiers rescued after triggering avalanche
On Friday, two skiers entered the backcountry from the top of Teton Pass, with the goal of skiing a drainage several canyons to the north. The post Skiers rescued after triggering avalanche appeared first on Local News 8.
A gift for every home, from the team at McPeak
JACKSON, Wyo. — Looking for a thoughtfully chosen housewarming gift for a new homeowner or holiday host this season?. Whether you’re headed to the in-laws or celebrating a first-time home purchase, there’s no better way to mark the season of giving than with the welcoming gesture of a gift that fits.
After 20 years, TSA denies JH Airport private security contract
JACKSON, Wyo. — For the first time in two decades, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has denied the Jackson Hole Airport’s bid to continue its private security screening contract. In the last 20 years, the Jackson Hole Airport Board has employed security screening officers at the Jackson Hole...
Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year
JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
WinterFest kicks off Saturday in Teton Village, free family fun for everyone
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Make the holiday season extra special with fun family events from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and the Teton Village Association during this year’s WinterFest from Saturday, Dec. 17 through Dec. 31. Take a look at all the free events to celebrate the holiday season:
Man killed near Dubois in Single-Vehicle Crash last week
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the death of 29-year-old Aaron Bigknife who was killed in a crash on December 7th on US 26/287 at milepost 63, just three miles west of the East Fork Road near Dubois. According to a State Trooper’s report, a Chevrolet Camero driven by Bigknife was westbound toward Dubois when it exited the roadway to the right, the Camero impacted the westbound right of way fence which caused a cross member post to strike BigKnife and killing him. The vehicle continued along an irrigation ditch until it vaulted and entered and end-over-end rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, in the irrigation ditch, facing south. The time of the crash, estimated at 1:30 a.m. is an estimate as the crash was not discovered until daylight hours. As of today, there have been 128 highway deaths in Wyoming, compared with 109 on this day one year ago.
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
