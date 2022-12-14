ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park

If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Heads up! Holiday hours at the Trash Transfer station

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Trash Transfer Station will be closed two Mondays in a row, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the county announced in a press release. Both the Recycling Center and the Trash Transfer Station will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan....
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Winter Solstice celebration in R Park

WILSON, Wyo. — Let there be (more) light!. The Annual Winter Solstice Celebration at Rendezvous Park (R Park) took place last night, with the community gathering to celebrate the shortest day and longest night of the year that will occur next week on Dec. 21. Hosted by the Jackson...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

A gift for every home, from the team at McPeak

JACKSON, Wyo. — Looking for a thoughtfully chosen housewarming gift for a new homeowner or holiday host this season?. Whether you’re headed to the in-laws or celebrating a first-time home purchase, there’s no better way to mark the season of giving than with the welcoming gesture of a gift that fits.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

After 20 years, TSA denies JH Airport private security contract

JACKSON, Wyo. — For the first time in two decades, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has denied the Jackson Hole Airport’s bid to continue its private security screening contract. In the last 20 years, the Jackson Hole Airport Board has employed security screening officers at the Jackson Hole...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year

JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

RN Long Term Care (Nights) $10,000 sign on bonus

Because you get to live, work, and play in beautiful Jackson Hole!. Choosing St. John’s is a career move with unparalleled quality of life. Jackson Hole boasts world-class skiing, arts, dining, and events. Our campus abuts the National Elk Refuge and the Grand Teton looms overhead. Living here means you can take a walk and see bighorn sheep on your lunch break and spend your weekend recreating in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Working here means being a part of a community that values service, innovation, and wellness.
JACKSON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Man killed near Dubois in Single-Vehicle Crash last week

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the death of 29-year-old Aaron Bigknife who was killed in a crash on December 7th on US 26/287 at milepost 63, just three miles west of the East Fork Road near Dubois. According to a State Trooper’s report, a Chevrolet Camero driven by Bigknife was westbound toward Dubois when it exited the roadway to the right, the Camero impacted the westbound right of way fence which caused a cross member post to strike BigKnife and killing him. The vehicle continued along an irrigation ditch until it vaulted and entered and end-over-end rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, in the irrigation ditch, facing south. The time of the crash, estimated at 1:30 a.m. is an estimate as the crash was not discovered until daylight hours. As of today, there have been 128 highway deaths in Wyoming, compared with 109 on this day one year ago.
DUBOIS, WY
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility

This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
NEWDALE, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
svinews.com

Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth

JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
ETNA, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy