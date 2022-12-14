Read full article on original website
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories
SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
Here’s the Best Way to Buy 2023 French Lick Polar Express Tickets
Every time that I hear Josh Groban's 'Believe', I have to hold back tears. That song is featured in The Polar Express movie, and it holds a special place in my heart. Last week, my son asked if we could go to French Lick, Indiana, and ride the Polar Express train. This was a standing tradition with his MeMe. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I decided to look into getting tickets for our family.
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Restaurant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident who works for the Russellville Board of Education which is just five minutes down the road from McDonald’s.
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
wnky.com
Baby Box added to Lovers Lane location of Bowling Green Fire Department
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department on Lovers Lane is now the site of a Baby Box. Starting Dec. 19, the box will be available to women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant. This will be possible after a blessing takes...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
Kentucky Elementary School Student Shares Her Hilarious Recipe for Pasta
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."- Katie Lowe. That's how Katie describers her daughter, Blakely Allen. I mean, look at these two. There's no doubt that Katie and her daughter are two peas in a pod, but that's even more evident in the kitchen. Katie freely admits that she's "no cook, by any means" and apparently that trait has been passed right along to Blakely, who recently had the chance to share her culinary skills (or lack of them) with her class at Wayland Alexander in Ohio County, Kentucky.
14news.com
‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year. Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas...
14news.com
Early Sun, Scattered Flurries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. There is a small chance for patchy light rain and flurries late this afternoon. Wind chills in the upper 20s will make it feel colder. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered flurries as lows drop into the mid-20s.
wevv.com
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree
Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
First-of-its-Kind Exclusive Guntry Club Set to Open in Southern Indiana
In March of 2022, LawMan Tactical, LLC announced plans for a new tactical training facility. Evansville's Sunset Plaza on HWY 41 N will be rebranded to 'LawMan Plaza' featuring state-of-the-art facility 'The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club'. What is a Guntry Club?. LawMan Tactical has plans for a full-service type of...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Fiscal Court honors long-time officials soon to leave office
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court officials were celebrated for their accomplishments during their meeting on Thursday. Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Commissioners George Wathen and Mike Koger are moving on from local politics. Mattingly served the community for 12 years. He was given a public servant award by state representatives.
