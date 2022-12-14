Read full article on original website
First look at WandaVision star in new Disney+ show
Disney+ has an exciting new series coming out next spring, titled Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's collection Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who's Been There, the show follows Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Clare, a writer who finds great success just as her personal life begins to crumble.
Pokémon replaces Ash in first trailer for new series
Following Ash Ketchum's decades-in-the-making Champion win, Pokémon has confirmed a brand new series that will introduce new characters, as well as say goodbye to Ash. Fans will know that Ash recently became Pokémon World Champion in TV series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, and in a series of special episodes set to air in 2023, fans will get to see the final chapter of Ash and Pikachu's story.
Tyler Perry's next Netflix movie is an all Black women WWII epic
Tyler Perry's next Netflix project will tell the true story of the 6888th battalion – the only all-Black, all-female battalion during World War II. Six Triple Eight, which marks the filmmaker's fourth film for the streaming service, will be adapted from Kevin M. Hymel's article about the women, published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Barbie's first trailer is finally here – and it's brilliant
Barbie has arrived and we are all the better for it. We've finally been given a glimpse at the upcoming live-action Greta Gerwig movie, and it is not what we — or anyone — expected. While little about the plot is confirmed by the teaser trailer, Barbie fans...
Netflix's On My Block spinoff lands premiere date
Netflix’s On My Block spinoff has been given a release date. Freeridge is set to debut on Netflix on February 2, 2023, and along with this news, some first look images have been released. Freeridge is a coming-of-age comedy that follows sibling rivals Gloria (Abbott Elementary’s Keyla Monterroso Mejia)...
Agent Carter and The Winchesters star lands next lead movie role
Bridget Regan, star of Agent Carter and The Winchesters, has landed her next lead movie role in psychological drama Canvas. According to Deadline, Regan will star in Canvas alongside fellow Marvel star Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Samuel Roukin, as well as City on a Hill star Joanne Kelly, The Morning Show's Alain Uy and Bethany Anne Lind from Ozark.
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa shares more behind-the-scenes images from the show – including a peek at the TARDIS
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has shared more behind-the-scenes images from the show, including a sneak peek at the TARDIS. The actor, who will assume the role of the Fifteenth Doctor next year, shared a post on his Instagram with a batch of photos, some of which were shared by the show’s official social media accounts yesterday.
EastEnders reveals behind-the-scenes look at Milly Zero's exit as Dotty Cotton
EastEnders has unveiled a behind the scenes look at Milly Zero and her character Dotty Cotton’s exit from the show. In a video posted to the show’s Twitter account, we get to see the actress film her final scenes as well as say goodbye to the cast and crew she’s spent so much time with.
First look at Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro in new rom-com movie
Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro's new romantic comedy from Paramount+ has revealed a first look at the upcoming film. Directed by Jonah Feingold, At Midnight stars Monica Barbaro as Sophie, a movie star who is navigating the difficult politics of Hollywood. Barbaro features alongside Father of the Bride star...
Netflix reveals The Witcher collectible coin set
Geralt of Rivia undoubtedly has incredible skills of his own in The Witcher, but he still doesn't brave his noble profession without the help of his medallion. Always worn on a chain around his neck, Geralt's medallion warns him of magical danger and the presence of monsters, and is a mark among witchers of their profession.
First look at Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams in new Netflix rom-com
Netflix's upcoming romantic-comedy Your Place or Mine has unveiled first-look photos of its stars in action, including Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote Cruella and The Devil Wears Prada, Oscar-winner Witherspoon and Kutcher play best friends Debbie and Peter, who...
Doctor Who star Billie Piper reveals she’d return for Rose Tyler spin-off on one condition
Billie Piper has revealed the one condition she would return to the role of Rose Tyler in a potential Doctor Who spin-off. The actress famously played the companion between 2005 and 2006, appearing a number of times since across the TV series and audio dramas. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Piper was...
The Masked Singer UK season 4 shares first look at crazy new costumes
Prepare to commence the New Year with more cries of ‘take it off!’ as The Masked Singer returns to ITV1. Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are heading back to their detective chairs as the nation’s favourite guessing game begins all over again. Joel...
Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest getting spinoff
Mythic Quest season 3 spoilers follow. Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest has been confirmed to be getting a spinoff series. The main show, which is currently in its third season, focuses on a studio that produces the biggest online multiplayer game of all time. It's now been confirmed (via Variety)...
Hollyoaks stars Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe back Felix and Mercedes' future
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks stars Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe have backed the future of their characters, Felix and Mercedes. In episodes that will air over the festive period, the pair’s relationship will heat up after they recently found common ground with their experience of single parenthood. With a...
Peep Show to get new US remake from Succession and Atlanta writers
Channel 4's sitcom Peep Show is getting a US remake from Atlanta writer Stefani Robinson. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson will serve as screenwriter for the updated series, adapting the script from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong's original. Armstrong, who co-created the Channel 4 sitcom with Sam Bain, is set...
Riverdale unveils new look at flashback season
Riverdale season 6 spoilers follow. Riverdale has unveiled its first look at the seventh and final season, which is set to take place in the past. The finale of the sixth season saw Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) destroy the comet that was zeroing in on the town of Riverdale, but time consequently reverted back to the 1950s as a result.
Scream 6 reveals first look at new Ghostface mask
Scream 6 has revealed the first look at the new Ghostface mask for the film. The movie’s official Twitter account posted a picture of Ghostface holding a knife in his new mask with the caption: “It’s good to be back.”. And it looks like Ghostface has had...
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's TV comeback gets exciting update
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's new TV series has been given an exciting update, with the show now given a series order. The Never Game was confirmed for a pilot back in the summer and follows the actor's character Colton Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who travels the country as a 'reward seeker'.
Henry Cavill lands role in Warhammer series after being axed as Superman by DC
Henry Cavill isn't resting on his laurels after dropping out of Superman duties this week. A video games fan – he brought The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia to life, after all – the actor took to Instagram today (December 16) with a major piece of news. Next to...
