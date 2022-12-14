Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Most dramatic World Cup final caps a unique tournament in Qatar
Lionel Messi found redemption, leading Argentina to its first World Cup victory in 36 years during a Qatar tournament that often stepped into controversy.
Post Register
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday's final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.
Post Register
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on...
Post Register
Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Comments / 0