Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
'Long history': What San Antonio's Jewish community wants you to know
The Jewish community is woven into the fabric of San Antonio.
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
A revered downtown taqueria got praise from the New York Times for its breakfast tacos.
Beloved San Antonio Chicano artist, activist José Esquivel dies at 87
Esquivel 'humanized' the San Antonio barrios with his art.
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month
The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.
Armed drag show protesters drowned out in downtown San Antonio
The colors of the rainbow don't run either.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nursing student turned ‘living legend’ wins national award
SAN ANTONIO – A lesson in giving added to UT Health San Antonio’s nursing program thanks to a woman who has broken so many barriers that she’s considered a national treasure. Norma Martinez Rogers, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, grew up in the projects of Dallas, didn’t speak English...
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
tpr.org
Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers on day 2 of national unfair labor practice strike
Workers at the downtown Starbucks on East Houston and St. Mary’s continued with the second day of a national 3-day unfair labor practices strike on Saturday, despite efforts by management to open the store. Management opened the downtown store for a few hours on Saturday before closing in the...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
