San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lakefrontollu.com

5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays

SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX

