Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.

The development is another blow to the Cardinals amid a demoralizing season. The team was already 4-9 with Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury likely on the hot seat, but then star quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.

Keim has been the Cardinals' top football decision-maker since 2013, rising up from a regional scouting job he took in 1999. His tenure as general manager has seen the team go through three head coaches and even more starting quarterbacks, but it also holds a 80-76-2 record in that span of time.

