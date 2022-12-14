ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Laid-Off Tech Workers Are Bracing For a Difficult Future

Breakups are never easy—some you see coming a mile away because the signs have been there all along. Others might come as a complete surprise. Sometimes a new person just comes along and turns your life upside down. Either way, what’s true about breakups recently in the Bay Area—where...
STANDARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Upward in the Bay Area

In many Bay Area counties, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are up, mirroring some summer surges seen earlier in the pandemic. While the data shows some promise that flu and RSV numbers are plateauing or declining in some places, health officials are still urging precautions to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu. With many people already taking off on holiday travels, an infection with any of those three illnesses still has the potential to turn their holiday plans upside down.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

A cold weekend in the Bay Area

Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
disruptmagazine.com

Bay Area’s SAGA Kitchen Serves Up Innovative Micro Food Hall Concept

Food being the common denominator that bridges cultures is not remiss on Gilbert Liang. After emigrating from China at age 10 to the San Francisco Bay Area, Liang talked his way into a job making sushi while still in high school, having responded to an ad in a Chinese newspaper.
ALAMEDA, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County loses revenue from Stanford’s property tax exemptions

The largest tax exempt entity in Santa Clara County is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed tax revenue, local leaders say. Stanford University received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor. This means there is less tax revenue to support local public schools, community colleges, special districts like VTA and county and city governments.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested

The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay

Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
EL CERRITO, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Unique Food And Dining Experiences I Loved In San Francisco

San Francisco usually makes it onto lists of the “Top 10 Best, Most Exciting, Fun Cities in the World.” While I had flown to this great city by the Bay a few times when I was still working for computer companies in Manila and visited for social events, it was only recently that I got to experience San Francisco’s culinary scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area sees strong spike in COVID-19, viral respiratory infections

NOVATO -- As the holidays approach, the nation is seeing a big spike in viral illnesses. California's public health officer says the strongest increase of COVID-19 is happening here in the Bay Area.At Tamalpais Pediatrics, it's an understatement to say that doctors have been busy. They're seeing waves of patients come in with myriad viral illnesses.The Buck family ventured outside of the house for the first time Friday night since the flu swept though their household."It came in with a runny nose then, all of a sudden the next morning, she was throwing up and had diarrhea really bad. Then...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy