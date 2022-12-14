NOVATO -- As the holidays approach, the nation is seeing a big spike in viral illnesses. California's public health officer says the strongest increase of COVID-19 is happening here in the Bay Area.At Tamalpais Pediatrics, it's an understatement to say that doctors have been busy. They're seeing waves of patients come in with myriad viral illnesses.The Buck family ventured outside of the house for the first time Friday night since the flu swept though their household."It came in with a runny nose then, all of a sudden the next morning, she was throwing up and had diarrhea really bad. Then...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO