San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
sfstandard.com
Laid-Off Tech Workers Are Bracing For a Difficult Future
Breakups are never easy—some you see coming a mile away because the signs have been there all along. Others might come as a complete surprise. Sometimes a new person just comes along and turns your life upside down. Either way, what’s true about breakups recently in the Bay Area—where...
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Upward in the Bay Area
In many Bay Area counties, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are up, mirroring some summer surges seen earlier in the pandemic. While the data shows some promise that flu and RSV numbers are plateauing or declining in some places, health officials are still urging precautions to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu. With many people already taking off on holiday travels, an infection with any of those three illnesses still has the potential to turn their holiday plans upside down.
KTVU FOX 2
A cold weekend in the Bay Area
Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
sfstandard.com
24,000 and Counting: What’s Behind San Francisco’s Surge in Layoffs?
‘Tis the season, unfortunately. Companies often spend the weeks leading up and Christmas handing out pink slips. In fact, December is the second most popular month to cut staff according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Since Dec. 1, blue-chip goliaths like Morgan Stanley...
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
disruptmagazine.com
Bay Area’s SAGA Kitchen Serves Up Innovative Micro Food Hall Concept
Food being the common denominator that bridges cultures is not remiss on Gilbert Liang. After emigrating from China at age 10 to the San Francisco Bay Area, Liang talked his way into a job making sushi while still in high school, having responded to an ad in a Chinese newspaper.
How early should you arrive at SFO, Oakland airport for your flight?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Christmas is coming up, and that means millions of Americans across the country will be heading to airports to gather for their respective holiday gatherings. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on a weekend this year, so Friday, Dec. 23 is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the […]
Santa Clara County loses revenue from Stanford’s property tax exemptions
The largest tax exempt entity in Santa Clara County is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed tax revenue, local leaders say. Stanford University received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor. This means there is less tax revenue to support local public schools, community colleges, special districts like VTA and county and city governments.
Developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood
Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards. The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street. By...
CBS News
Demolition begins for Google San Jose development project
Construction crews are demolishing an old bakery to make way for Google's mixed-use neighborhood development in San Jose. (12-15-22)
Baekjeong Is Opening in the South Bay
The Korean barbecue chain will join the Westfield Valley Fair mall food court alongside Bamboo Sushi, Bazille, Eataly, Mastro's steakhouse and seafood, and Ramen Nago, to name a few.
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
travelawaits.com
9 Unique Food And Dining Experiences I Loved In San Francisco
San Francisco usually makes it onto lists of the “Top 10 Best, Most Exciting, Fun Cities in the World.” While I had flown to this great city by the Bay a few times when I was still working for computer companies in Manila and visited for social events, it was only recently that I got to experience San Francisco’s culinary scene.
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
Bay Area sees strong spike in COVID-19, viral respiratory infections
NOVATO -- As the holidays approach, the nation is seeing a big spike in viral illnesses. California's public health officer says the strongest increase of COVID-19 is happening here in the Bay Area.At Tamalpais Pediatrics, it's an understatement to say that doctors have been busy. They're seeing waves of patients come in with myriad viral illnesses.The Buck family ventured outside of the house for the first time Friday night since the flu swept though their household."It came in with a runny nose then, all of a sudden the next morning, she was throwing up and had diarrhea really bad. Then...
San Francisco police union sounds alarm on staffing shortage: 'We're already in a crisis'
San Francisco Police Officers Association's Lt. Tracy McCray discusses the city's police officer shortage with the department expected to lose over 800 officers in 2022.
