Chapel Hill, NC

BREAKING: Tar Heels Land DB Transfer Alijah Huzzie

Former East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie has committed to transfer to North Carolina, he announced on Sunday. Huzzie, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Franklin, Ga. native, has two years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID season. A first-team All-SoCon selection, Huzzie started all 11 games for ETSU this fall where he...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Availability report: Ohio State down two players against North Carolina

No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.
COLUMBUS, OH
