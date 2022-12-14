Read full article on original website
1984 rape and attempted murder suspect extradited to Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case was extradited to Boone County Friday, according to online records. James Frederick Wilson is charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and will appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m., according to jail records.
Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St. Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
Milwaukee man sentenced for role in 2017 homicide in Jefferson City
COLE COUNTY - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday for his role in a 2017 deadly shooting in Jefferson City. Devon Skinner pleaded guilty to accessory to assault. He was sentenced to 300 days in jail and was given credit for time served, according to online court records. Taveeon Fowler...
Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents
Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home
ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
19 new troopers to graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled...
MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes. Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Food Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance
Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement. The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 16
Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State Fire Marshal...
Demand for heating system maintenance starts to increase as temperatures drop
COLUMBIA - Temperatures are decreasing, and one local repair shop is starting to notice more customers who need a new heating system or want their current system repaired or looked at. For the first time in 15 years, Accurate Heating and Cooling said it had to put a hold on...
Team that includes MU researchers receives grant to look at new treatment for diabetes
COLUMBIA- A research team that includes two MU researchers received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to test a new treatment that could revolutionize treatment for Type 1 Diabetes. MU School of Medicine researchers Haval Shirwan, PhD, and Esma Yolcu, PhD, along with others from across...
23 nursing students set to graduate from Columbia College amid staffing shortages
COLUMBIA - Twenty-three students from Columbia College will graduate from the college's nursing program Saturday. A pining ceremony was held for the graduates on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments. This class of future nurses is going into the workforce at a unique and challenging time. According to the Missouri Hospital...
MU women's basketball star brings the New York mentality to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball player Lauren Hansen is from Long Island, New York. She was all state and all conference in high school, averaging over 27 points per game. This year, she's the team's second-leading scorer, averaging just under 15 points per game. Hansen's game has improved during her...
One mother receives associates diploma after countless obstacles
COLUMBIA- Columbia College's graduation for the class of 2022 this morning featured a mother who stopped at nothing for her degree. Over 200 students graduated during the two ceremonies from different schools. Seven countries were represented in today's graduation. In the representation of Rwanda, Judith Ntipa graduated, earning her Associate of Science in Nursing.
VIDEO: Park Central boy's basketball defeats Fulton 50-35 in the Norm Stewart Classic
COLUMBIA -- Park Hills Central defeated the Fulton Hornets in the second game of the Norm Stewart Classic. Colby Lancaster for the Hornets scored the first points of the game, but then the Rebels proceeded to go on a 19-0 run to close the quarter out. Jobe Bryant and Kendall Horton had eight and six points respectively during this run.
Rock Bridge cruises to victory, Hickman falls short on Day 3 of Norm Stewart Classic
On Saturday, the third and final day of the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, Rock Bridge boys basketball outlasted Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.) 46-32 with ball movement and strong all-around defense. While the Irish mainly ran zone schemes against the Bruins’ offense, Rock Bridge (4-2) countered by sharing the...
DeAndre Gholston's Buzzer Beater gives Mizzou a win in Sunrise
SUNRISE-- In what had been a week with a sour taste in the mouths of Missouri Basketball following a 28-point defeat to Kansas last Saturday, the Tigers were due for a sweet ending, and that's what happened at the Orange Bowl Classic. Missouri (10-1) shocked UCF 68-66 on DeAndre Gholston's...
