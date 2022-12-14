ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

1984 rape and attempted murder suspect extradited to Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case was extradited to Boone County Friday, according to online records. James Frederick Wilson is charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and will appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m., according to jail records.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St. Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents

Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home

ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases

COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers to graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes. Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Food Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance

Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan

COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement. The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 16

Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State Fire Marshal...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU women's basketball star brings the New York mentality to Columbia

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball player Lauren Hansen is from Long Island, New York. She was all state and all conference in high school, averaging over 27 points per game. This year, she's the team's second-leading scorer, averaging just under 15 points per game. Hansen's game has improved during her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One mother receives associates diploma after countless obstacles

COLUMBIA- Columbia College's graduation for the class of 2022 this morning featured a mother who stopped at nothing for her degree. Over 200 students graduated during the two ceremonies from different schools. Seven countries were represented in today's graduation. In the representation of Rwanda, Judith Ntipa graduated, earning her Associate of Science in Nursing.
KOMU

DeAndre Gholston's Buzzer Beater gives Mizzou a win in Sunrise

SUNRISE-- In what had been a week with a sour taste in the mouths of Missouri Basketball following a 28-point defeat to Kansas last Saturday, the Tigers were due for a sweet ending, and that's what happened at the Orange Bowl Classic. Missouri (10-1) shocked UCF 68-66 on DeAndre Gholston's...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy