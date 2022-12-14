ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ohsu.edu

OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon

While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups

Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tias pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 14, 2022, a resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty after he repeatedly struck a fellow resident of the reservation with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, on...
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What We Know About the Ritz-Carlton’s Restaurant-Packed Portland Debut So Far

Way back in 2019, news broke that the iconic Alder Street food cart pod, between 9th and 10th, would transform into Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton location. At that point, most of the focus was on the food carts within that pod, where they would move in particular. But as its opening date approaches, more information about the Ritz-Carlton has emerged — particularly, that the new building will dedicate a significant portion of its real estate to food businesses. The Portland location of the hotel will house a food hall, a taproom, and a ritzy (pun intended) restaurant run by an alumnus of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Portugal.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR

