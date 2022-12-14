Read full article on original website
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
ohsu.edu
OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon
While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
kptv.com
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
thelundreport.org
Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups
Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
Bail set at $1.5 million for Vancouver man charged in grisly Washington casino stabbing
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tias pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 14, 2022, a resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty after he repeatedly struck a fellow resident of the reservation with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, on...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
The Portland Mercury
Portland Street Response Sees 700 Percent Increase In Workload After Citywide Expansion
Portland Street Response (PSR) has experienced a surge in demand following the first response team's citywide expansion in April 2022. In the six-month window following the expansion, PSR workers responded to 717 percent more calls than they did during the same time period in 2021, according to a Portland State University study released Thursday.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘Not random’: New details emerge on Cleveland HS shooting
The shooting of a 16-year-old student outside Cleveland High School on December 12 was not a random act, Portland police said Saturday.
Salem arsonist ‘danger to the community’
An arson caught on surveillance significantly damaged a Salem business but the perpetrator remains at large.
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
Eater
What We Know About the Ritz-Carlton’s Restaurant-Packed Portland Debut So Far
Way back in 2019, news broke that the iconic Alder Street food cart pod, between 9th and 10th, would transform into Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton location. At that point, most of the focus was on the food carts within that pod, where they would move in particular. But as its opening date approaches, more information about the Ritz-Carlton has emerged — particularly, that the new building will dedicate a significant portion of its real estate to food businesses. The Portland location of the hotel will house a food hall, a taproom, and a ritzy (pun intended) restaurant run by an alumnus of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Portugal.
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
Twin girls survive pregnancy thanks to OHSU’s fetal surgeons
Chelsea and Billy Hungate are the proud parents of twin baby girls. The girls have been healthy and growing since they were born in the summer, but if one of them hadn’t received surgery before she was born, things might have gone very differently.
