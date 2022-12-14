ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Some leave, others ready to fight ahead of Gasparilla Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is one week out from playing Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, and the team is preparing to have some different lineups in Tampa. With many players entering the transfer portal and others declaring for the NFL Draft, wide receiver Barrett Banister has...
DeAndre Gholston's Buzzer Beater gives Mizzou a win in Sunrise

SUNRISE-- In what had been a week with a sour taste in the mouths of Missouri Basketball following a 28-point defeat to Kansas last Saturday, the Tigers were due for a sweet ending, and that's what happened at the Orange Bowl Classic. Missouri (10-1) shocked UCF 68-66 on DeAndre Gholston's...
Norm Stewart Classic Day 1 recap

By Nate Latsch COLUMBIA, Mo. – Day 1 of the 14th annual Norm Stewart Classic on Thursday at Mizzou Arena featured four entertaining boys basketball games, headlined by Link Academy's showdown against Southern California Academy.  The Classic continues with seven games on Friday, including five ...
Woman wins $300,000 off scratchers card in Jefferson City

A woman wins $300,000 off a Missouri Lottery scratchers card in Jefferson City. Missouri Lottery says the woman recently purchased a $20 "Holiday Gold" ticket at Convenient Road Mark on Truman Boulevard, revealing one of the game's top prizes. The winner says she'll use her winnings to...
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville's Gygr-Gas has left "everybody out in the cold"

Missouri's governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville's Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents

Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ellinger wins National Republican Lawyer of the year

Jefferson City lawyer Marc Ellinger was named Republican Lawyer of the year by the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). He was given the award at a ceremony last week in Washington D.C. The RNLA is a national organization made up of Republican Lawyers from across the nation and participates in...
Missouri State Fire Marshal says home fires are in season

COLUMBIA - Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State...
19 new troopers to graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled...
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
