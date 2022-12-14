COLUMBIA -- Park Hills Central defeated the Fulton Hornets in the second game of the Norm Stewart Classic. Colby Lancaster for the Hornets scored the first points of the game, but then the Rebels proceeded to go on a 19-0 run to close the quarter out. Jobe Bryant and Kendall Horton had eight and six points respectively during this run.

FULTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO