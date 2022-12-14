Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
abc17news.com
Mizzou’s younger players have chance to prove skills at Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou has had nine players enter transfer portal and three declare for the NFL Draft meaning that the younger players will be playing some bigger roles in the upcoming Gasparilla Bowl. Some of the Tigers biggest losses for the bowl will be on the defensive side. With...
abc17news.com
Some leave, others ready to fight ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is one week out from playing Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, and the team is preparing to have some different lineups in Tampa. With many players entering the transfer portal and others declaring for the NFL Draft, wide receiver Barrett Banister has...
KOMU
DeAndre Gholston's Buzzer Beater gives Mizzou a win in Sunrise
SUNRISE-- In what had been a week with a sour taste in the mouths of Missouri Basketball following a 28-point defeat to Kansas last Saturday, the Tigers were due for a sweet ending, and that's what happened at the Orange Bowl Classic. Missouri (10-1) shocked UCF 68-66 on DeAndre Gholston's...
CBS Sports
Watch UCF vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The UCF Knights will take on the Missouri Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at FLA Live Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a loss. The Knights had enough points to win and then some against the Ole Miss Rebels...
Norm Stewart Classic Day 1 recap
By Nate Latsch COLUMBIA, Mo. – Day 1 of the 14th annual Norm Stewart Classic on Thursday at Mizzou Arena featured four entertaining boys basketball games, headlined by Link Academy's showdown against Southern California Academy. The Classic continues with seven games on Friday, including five ...
KOMU
Rock Bridge cruises to victory, Hickman falls short on Day 3 of Norm Stewart Classic
On Saturday, the third and final day of the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, Rock Bridge boys basketball outlasted Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.) 46-32 with ball movement and strong all-around defense. While the Irish mainly ran zone schemes against the Bruins’ offense, Rock Bridge (4-2) countered by sharing the...
KOMU
VIDEO: Park Central boy's basketball defeats Fulton 50-35 in the Norm Stewart Classic
COLUMBIA -- Park Hills Central defeated the Fulton Hornets in the second game of the Norm Stewart Classic. Colby Lancaster for the Hornets scored the first points of the game, but then the Rebels proceeded to go on a 19-0 run to close the quarter out. Jobe Bryant and Kendall Horton had eight and six points respectively during this run.
kjluradio.com
Woman wins $300,000 off scratchers card in Jefferson City
A woman wins $300,000 off a Missouri Lottery scratchers card in Jefferson City. Missouri Lottery says the woman recently purchased a $20 “Holiday Gold” ticket at Convenient Road Mark on Truman Boulevard, revealing one of the game’s top prizes. The winner says she’ll use her winnings to...
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”
KOMU
Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents
Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
KOMU
23 nursing students set to graduate from Columbia College amid staffing shortages
COLUMBIA - Twenty-three students from Columbia College will graduate from the college's nursing program Saturday. A pining ceremony was held for the graduates on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments. This class of future nurses is going into the workforce at a unique and challenging time. According to the Missouri Hospital...
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
themissouritimes.com
Ellinger wins National Republican Lawyer of the year
Jefferson City lawyer Marc Ellinger was named Republican Lawyer of the year by the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). He was given the award at a ceremony last week in Washington D.C. The RNLA is a national organization made up of Republican Lawyers from across the nation and participates in...
KOMU
Missouri State Fire Marshal says home fires are in season
COLUMBIA - Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State...
KOMU
MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 16
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
KOMU
19 new troopers to graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
