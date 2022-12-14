Read full article on original website
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.
WSFA
Artist to donate painting honoring Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to SUCC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Condolences continue to pour in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died earlier this week at the age of 40. The news of Boss’ death has impacted people around the world. He was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
elmoreautauganews.com
The Spirit of Giving: Jacob Clackley Receives Scooter thanks to Alumni from Robert E. Lee High
The Robert E. Lee High School Class of 61’ meets every five years to spend time with each other. When COVID hit back in 2019, it delayed their reunion. This year was their 61st Class Reunion. The committee decided to use their remaining funds to give to someone in...
WSFA
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
selmasun.com
Brown Chapel cupolas restored as renovation continues
The cupolas that are such a recognizable part of historic Brown Chapel have been restored and are back in place. . Repairing the iconic cupolas on the church where marchers gathered before walking to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday is just one of the accomplishments since the restoration multimillion-dollar project began in June 2021, but there is still a long way to go, according to Project Manager and Director Juanda Maxwell.
luvernejournal.com
Sheriffs save Sylvia’s Santa, catch holiday grinch
Deputies from Montgomery and Crenshaw County Sheriff’s offices partnered in a joint effort Nov. 28 to recover stolen items and capture the woman accused of taking Christmas decorations from Sylvia’s Produce in Lapine. Officers apprehended Dakiesha Oliver with the stolen items in nearby Helicon, after officers from both...
Yahoo Sports
Hometown grieves Montgomery's Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dead at 40
The world came to know Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, as a dancer, choreographer, and co-host and DJ on TV’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”. But he was once a teen Montgomery break dancer who found himself and his talent in a theater camp there. On Tuesday, the Montgomery...
Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant
Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Native Stephen “tWitch” Boss, National TV DJ, Dies at 40
Montgomery native Stephen Boss, better known to fans as “tWitch,” has died at 40. He was a dancer and longtime DJ on the nationally syndicated “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ended its run earlier this year. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner....
elmoreautauganews.com
Boy Scouts Selling Fruit at Prattville Dollar Tree parking Lot Dec. 17, 18
Prattville Boy Scout Troop 25 is selling fruit for two more days with all proceeds going to benefit the Scouting program for Troop 25. Go to Dollar Tree parking lot at 1920 Cobbs Ford Road Prattville. Open Saturday December 17th at 8 am and Sunday December 18th at 1pm. Please...
SEE INSIDE Hale County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom-Built Home
Caitlin Tubbs Wilson, Associate Broker, and Realtor said that in this home you could “live every day like you’re on vacation.”. This custom-built riverfront home is truly a one-of-a-kind home. Located in Alabama’s Hale County it provides impeccable views of Brush Creek and the Black Warrior River.
WSFA
Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
alabamanews.net
Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
alabamanews.net
City Leaders Aim to Transform Downtown Selma
The city of Selma is working to improve the quality of life for residents. And support economic growth and tourism — by transforming its downtown. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s the strategy city leaders are using — to try and transform downtown Selma.
WSFA
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
selmasun.com
Backpacks for children, teens to be given away at C.H.O.I.C.E.
Christmas backpacks for youths of ages four to 17 at the parking lot of C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present to get their book bag of gifts. There will also be food, games and motivational messages. Paw Patrol will be present as well.
lowndessignal.com
Fort Deposit train derailment blocks Bishop Bottom Road crossing
A minor accident in Fort Deposit resulted in a derailment and temporary road closure Tuesday afternoon when a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Billy O. Dobbs, 71, of Luverne, struck a CSX train. The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm. near the Bishop Bottom Road and Julian Town Road intersection...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Toxicology Report Released on Selma High School Student Who Died
The toxicology report has been released on a Selma High School student who died after an incident at school last month. That incident sent three others to the hospital, where they were treated and released. This morning at a news conference, it was revealed the 16-year-old male student who died...
WSFA
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
