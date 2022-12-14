ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

50 Cent's Beef History Reviewed After Megan Thee Stallion Jussie Diss

50 Cent trolled the hell out of Megan Thee Stallion -- and while he's catching flak for it, the real question that seems to be getting asked is ... does he single out women to beef with???. That's the conversation taking place on Twitter right now -- this after Curtis...
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Not Technically Missing Yet From Police POV

2:05 PM PT -- LAPD tells TMZ they do not have a missing persons case open for Justin Edison. That doesn't necessarily mean he isn't accounted for at the moment -- but his alleged disappearance simply hasn't yet risen to the level of cops needing to classify him as such. We've also reached out to the district attorney's office for comment ... no word back yet.
TMZ.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
MALIBU, CA
Reality Tea

Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”

Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TMZ.com

'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Says Emmett Till Movie Is A Movement, Will Get Justice

'Till' star Jalyn Hall says the film about Emmett Till is more than just art ... it's a form of activism and he's certain justice will be served, no matter how long it takes. We got the 15-year-old Thursday outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and asked about the importance of sharing Emmett's story, whose death shocked so many when he was brutally killed in 1955 and a photo of his badly beaten body was made public.
TMZ.com

'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Most Likely Off-Air Until the New Year

There's a snowball's chance in hell ABC has Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes anchoring 'GMA3' again before the New Year. Network sources tell TMZ ... ABC's internal review of their romantic relationship, coupled with Amy and T.J.'s previously scheduled time off for the holidays make an on-air return in 2022 next to impossible.
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says She Loves Him To 'Eternity and Beyond'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss mom is thanking family and friends for their prayers and love after her son's shocking death. Connie Boss Alexander expressed her gratitude on social media, saying ... "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls."
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne And Mack Maine Host 150 Kids at Dave & Busters Party

Arrest Video Shows Velveteen Dream Berated Cop Over Miranda Rights, 'You F***ed Up!'. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss...
MAINE STATE
TMZ.com

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Says Band Supports Nick Carter Amid Rape Claims

The Backstreet Boys are unified in the midst of the rape allegations against bandmate Nick Carter ... according to fellow bandmate AJ McLean. AJ was stoic at LAX Thursday, making it clear ... everyone in the group loves Nick and is standing strong with him during his legal battle. TMZ...
TMZ.com

Machine Gun Kelly Puts Leeches on Stomach in Nasty Video

Megan Fox isn't the only one drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood ... so too are the leeches MGK considers his BFFs. Ya gotta see this video MGK just posted on his Instagram story ... there are several leeches going to town on his stomach. It's a legit feeding frenzy down by his belly button.
TMZ.com

'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer's Mother, Maureen, Dead at 75

Camille Grammer's mother, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, has died ... TMZ has learned. Reps for the 'RHOBH' star tell us Maureen passed away Saturday morning at her New Jersey home while surrounded by family. We're told she succumbed to a long battle with cancer that she fought through courageously. Both Camille...
NEW JERSEY STATE

