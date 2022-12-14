Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
50 Cent's Beef History Reviewed After Megan Thee Stallion Jussie Diss
50 Cent trolled the hell out of Megan Thee Stallion -- and while he's catching flak for it, the real question that seems to be getting asked is ... does he single out women to beef with???. That's the conversation taking place on Twitter right now -- this after Curtis...
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Not Technically Missing Yet From Police POV
2:05 PM PT -- LAPD tells TMZ they do not have a missing persons case open for Justin Edison. That doesn't necessarily mean he isn't accounted for at the moment -- but his alleged disappearance simply hasn't yet risen to the level of cops needing to classify him as such. We've also reached out to the district attorney's office for comment ... no word back yet.
TMZ.com
Kelsey's Police Interview Played, She Saw Tory Lanez Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion
5:30 PM PT -- Friday's testimony included an interesting note from LAPD criminologist, Randy Zepeda, who told the jury he swabbed the gun for DNA and did not find any traces of Tory Lanez's DNA on the magazine. Zepeda also testified DNA testing on the gun came back inconclusive. Megan...
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Arrives at Court for Meg Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Without Son
Tory Lanez raised a lot of eyebrows when he brought his young son to court for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial ... so it might not be a total surprise he was without him today. Tory pulled up to a DTLA courthouse Friday in a white Range Rover --...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
TMZ.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
TMZ.com
Angela Yee Says Gunna Didn't Snitch for Prison Release in YSL RICO Case
Angela Yee says folks need to ease up on labeling Gunna a snitch -- just because he copped a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, she doesn't believe the rapper would ever sing to the feds. We got the longtime 'Breakfast Club' host at the Allure Store in NYC,...
Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”
Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TMZ.com
Pete Davidson Hangs Out with Chase Sui Wonders Again, Just Friends
3:07 PM PT -- A rep for Pete tells TMZ ... "Chase and Pete are great friends and they have been since they met filming 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies." We're told they hang out all the time, and are most definitely not an item. Pete Davidson might have another body on...
TMZ.com
Jen Shah Skips 'RHOSLC' Reunion Show Filming Ahead of Sentencing in Fraud Case
9:41 AM PT -- Jen Shah just addressed her absence, saying at first she was not invited to attend the reunion, but show honchos changed their minds two weeks ago -- asking her to attend. She says, "I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and...
TMZ.com
'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Says Emmett Till Movie Is A Movement, Will Get Justice
'Till' star Jalyn Hall says the film about Emmett Till is more than just art ... it's a form of activism and he's certain justice will be served, no matter how long it takes. We got the 15-year-old Thursday outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and asked about the importance of sharing Emmett's story, whose death shocked so many when he was brutally killed in 1955 and a photo of his badly beaten body was made public.
TMZ.com
'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Most Likely Off-Air Until the New Year
There's a snowball's chance in hell ABC has Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes anchoring 'GMA3' again before the New Year. Network sources tell TMZ ... ABC's internal review of their romantic relationship, coupled with Amy and T.J.'s previously scheduled time off for the holidays make an on-air return in 2022 next to impossible.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says She Loves Him To 'Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss mom is thanking family and friends for their prayers and love after her son's shocking death. Connie Boss Alexander expressed her gratitude on social media, saying ... "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls."
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne And Mack Maine Host 150 Kids at Dave & Busters Party
Arrest Video Shows Velveteen Dream Berated Cop Over Miranda Rights, 'You F***ed Up!'. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss...
TMZ.com
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Says Band Supports Nick Carter Amid Rape Claims
The Backstreet Boys are unified in the midst of the rape allegations against bandmate Nick Carter ... according to fellow bandmate AJ McLean. AJ was stoic at LAX Thursday, making it clear ... everyone in the group loves Nick and is standing strong with him during his legal battle. TMZ...
TMZ.com
Machine Gun Kelly Puts Leeches on Stomach in Nasty Video
Megan Fox isn't the only one drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood ... so too are the leeches MGK considers his BFFs. Ya gotta see this video MGK just posted on his Instagram story ... there are several leeches going to town on his stomach. It's a legit feeding frenzy down by his belly button.
TMZ.com
'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer's Mother, Maureen, Dead at 75
Camille Grammer's mother, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, has died ... TMZ has learned. Reps for the 'RHOBH' star tell us Maureen passed away Saturday morning at her New Jersey home while surrounded by family. We're told she succumbed to a long battle with cancer that she fought through courageously. Both Camille...
